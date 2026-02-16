CADISON R25 addresses key challenges in digital Plant Design

CADISON R25

Intelligent P&IDs and Share2Review as key functions for efficient engineering and better collaboration

For our customers, with CADISON R25 we are addressing a crucial step towards digitalization: the transition from historical static documents to intelligent database driven design documentation.” — Ajit Joshi, MD, ITandFactory GmbH

BAD SODEN AM TAUNUS, HESSEN, GERMANY, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of R25, ITandFactory sets another milestone in digital plant design. CADISON automatically converts existing PDF P&IDs into intelligent, data-driven engineering documents and, with Share2Review, strengthens collaborative cooperation across project and company boundaries. The result: greater transparency, fewer errors, and significantly accelerated project execution—from planning to operation.Many operators and EPCs are familiar with the situation: P&IDs (Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams) that are only available as PDFs are technically correct but hardly usable digitally. Changes have to be made manually, data is not linked, and errors creep in. This is exactly where CADISON R25 comes in – turning PDFs into intelligent P&IDs.From static PDFs to intelligent P&IDsWith the new automated PDF import function, vector-based PDF P&IDs can be imported directly into CADISON and converted into intelligent P&ID drawings. OCR technologies and machine learning mechanisms recognize text, symbols, components, and pipes. The geometry is transferred true to scale, and all extracted information is stored in a structured manner in the CADISON database.This transforms a formerly static document into a digitally networked engineering object. Components, pipelines, instruments, and tags are available for reviews, evaluations, parts lists, or ERP connections—without time-consuming manual re-entry.Machine learning meets engineering expertiseA central element of R25 is automatic symbol and pipeline recognition. Standard components such as fittings or apparatus are identified from the PDF geometry, created as CADISON objects, and directly linked to the graphical representation. Pipelines, including tagging, can also be recognized and structured."Our goal was to provide users with the best possible support without taking away their control," explains Stefan Kraus, Head of Development at ITandFactory. "CADISON R25 combines automation with guided dialogs so that users can digitize complex P&IDs in a fraction of the time it used to take while ensuring data quality."Additional visualization functions, such as color coding, make the progress of digitization in the P&ID transparent: Analog elements and already digitized objects can be clearly distinguished—a major advantage, especially in extensive inventory projects.Share2Review: Collaboration reimaginedIn addition to intelligent P&IDs, Share2Review—the new name for Smart Share Hub—is another key feature of CADISON R25. The web-based review and redlining platform allows models and drawings to be checked, commented on, and compared object-by-object in a browser.New features such as graphical version comparison, live section views of 3D models, extended comment dialogs including a reply function, and the ability to attach photos or documents create a consistent communication platform for all stakeholders, including planners, operators, suppliers, and external experts. Changes and comments can be synchronized with the CADISON project at the touch of a button. Media breaks during the review and approval processes are now a thing of the past.Other new features at a glanceCADISON R25 is rounded off by numerous enhancements, including an optimized IFC interface with improved object assignment and pipeline creation, improved project synchronization, and expanded CAD and Inventor import functions for directly linking 3D geometries with CADISON objects.With R25, ITandFactory once again underscores its commitment to positioning CADISON as the central data and collaboration platform for digital plant design in the process industry—practical, future-proof, and consistently focused on added value.

