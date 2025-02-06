CADISON R24 & SmartShare Hub: Teamwork and Security Redefined

CADISON R24

New Release Sets Standards in Data-Centric Engineering

With CADISON R24 we have created a solution that fundamentally improves teamwork and data security in Plant Design. Our goal is to pave the way for a more efficient & networked future in engineering.” — Ajit Joshi, Managing Director, ITandFactory GmbH

BAD SODEN AM TAUNUS, HESSEN, GERMANY, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the new version CADISON R24, ITandFactory GmbH presents an innovative solution that takes collaboration and security in Plant Design to a new level. At the heart of the release is the SmartShare Hub, a new integrated tool that significantly simplifies the efficiency of review and approval processes. At the same time, safety standards have been comprehensively optimized to meet the growing requirements of data-centric engineering.Planning complex industrial plants involves numerous hurdles: from fragmented workflows and hard-to-access data to high costs for specialized tools. Managing designs and change management between different project team members is often time-consuming and inefficient. In particular, basic tasks such as reviewing or approving designs suffer from decentralized data and inconsistent processes - factors that can delay the project schedule and drive-up costs.SmartShare Hub: Efficient Collaboration Made EasyWith the SmartShare Hub, CADISON R24 offers a CAD-independent platform that seamlessly connects project teams. The tool enables CADISON users to easily share designs with other project members, decision-makers or customers and actively involve them in the review process - even when CADISON is not installed on their system.Key Functions of the SmartShare Hub:• Web-based and local viewer• Integrated mark-up function for comments and annotations• Comprehensive search and filter options• Measurement function for precise analysis of designs• CAD-independent platform with access to geometries and metadata• Link to source drawings for maximum transparency• Support for 2D and 3D designsThe SmartShare Hub not only simplifies collaboration between engineers, but also the integration of external stakeholders. This significantly speeds up review and approval process and minimizes potential errors.Highest Security Standards for Modern EngineeringA central concern of CADISON R24 is the protection of sensitive data. The new version relies on increased security precautions, such as strong password guidelines. User accounts are protected by demanding password requirements and temporary locking mechanisms.In addition, the CADISON setup has been optimized to facilitate installation in large IT environments. Only the files required for the respective functionality are installed, which further increases efficiency and security.Efficiency Meets SecurityCADISON R24 in combination with the SmartShare Hub paves the way for a new era of integrated engineering. Optimized workflows, simplified collaboration and the highest safety standards make the planning and implementation of industrial plants more efficient and future-proof.About ITandFactoryITandFactory GmbH - a wholly owned subsidiary of Neilsoft Ltd - is a solution provider for Plant Engineering. For over 25 years, the company has been developing engineering software that is used worldwide.CADISON is a comprehensive software solution for integrated Plant Designing and Engineering. It supports customers in project planning and development for plants in various industries, such as the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, oil and gas industries, as well as in the water and wastewater treatment sector. The fully integrated, multidisciplinary engineering software solution combines the entire engineering workflow in one system. This applies to both non-graphical and graphical data (P&ID, electrical engineering, 3D model). The project team members always have access to current data in all necessary design views and across all disciplines.

