Government Communications commemorates World Radio Day

Government joins the global community in commemorating World Radio Day, a day that recognises the enduring power of radio as a trusted and accessible source of information, education, and entertainment. Proclaimed in 2011 by UNESCO Member States and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, World Radio Day (WRD) is celebrated every February 13. This day highlights the important role radio continues to play in strengthening communication, promoting cultural diversity, and advancing democratic participation.

Radio remains one of the most widely used and affordable forms of communication, especially in communities where access to digital platforms may be limited. Across South Africa, community, public, and commercial radio stations serve as vital platforms that connect citizens, amplify local voices, and ensure that information reaches people in all corners of the country. Through radio, millions of listeners stay informed about government programmes, public services, and matters affecting their daily lives.

On this World Radio Day, Government recognises the contribution of broadcasters, journalists, producers, and technical teams who work tirelessly to keep the nation informed. Their commitment to ethical reporting and reliable communication plays a critical role in building an informed society and supporting transparency, accountability, and public dialogue.

The theme for this year is “AI is a tool, not a voice” which highlights the continued relevance of radio in an evolving media landscape. Even as technology advances and new digital platforms emerge, radio remains a resilient medium that adapts to change while maintaining its unique ability to reach diverse audiences in real time. It fosters social cohesion, supports local languages, and preserves cultural heritage through storytelling and community engagement. Technology alone does not build trust. Radio broadcasters do.

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) encourages all radio stations to continue partnering with government and civil society to share information that empowers citizens, promotes development, and supports national priorities. Radio serves as a bridge between government and communities, ensuring that important messages on health, education, safety, and economic opportunities are widely understood and accessible.

As we celebrate World Radio Day, GCIS reaffirms its commitment to strengthening communication across the country and supporting the vital role of radio in promoting unity, inclusivity, and participation. We call on all South Africans to recognise and support their local radio stations, which remain an essential part of our democratic and developmental journey.

