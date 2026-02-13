Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,264 in the last 365 days.

RCP appoints four associate global directors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has appointed four new associate global directors (AGDs), strengthening its international leadership and partnerships across key regions.

Professor Dzifa Dey will serve as AGD for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr Preetham Boddana as AGD for South Asia, and Dr Swe Myint as AGD for the Asia Pacific region. The newly appointed AGDs began their roles at the start of February.

Dr Mo Aye, previously AGD for the Asia Pacific region, will temporarily take over from Dr Emma Mitchell as AGD for international medical graduates (IMGs). He began his role in January.

Professor Dzifa Dey is an associate professor at the University of Ghana Medical School and a consultant rheumatologist heading the Rheumatology Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana. With fellowship training in internal medicine and specialist training in rheumatology at University College London Hospitals, she is widely recognised for her leadership in advancing rheumatology and medical education across Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RCP appoints four associate global directors

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.