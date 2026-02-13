RCP appoints four associate global directors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has appointed four new associate global directors (AGDs), strengthening its international leadership and partnerships across key regions.

Professor Dzifa Dey will serve as AGD for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr Preetham Boddana as AGD for South Asia, and Dr Swe Myint as AGD for the Asia Pacific region. The newly appointed AGDs began their roles at the start of February.

Dr Mo Aye, previously AGD for the Asia Pacific region, will temporarily take over from Dr Emma Mitchell as AGD for international medical graduates (IMGs). He began his role in January.

Professor Dzifa Dey is an associate professor at the University of Ghana Medical School and a consultant rheumatologist heading the Rheumatology Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana. With fellowship training in internal medicine and specialist training in rheumatology at University College London Hospitals, she is widely recognised for her leadership in advancing rheumatology and medical education across Africa.