RCP hosts Meet your president session for IMT doctors

Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill

The session also explored the proposed Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill, which would see UK medical graduates prioritised for training places. Mumtaz reiterated the RCP’s position: supporting fairness in recruitment, protecting international medical graduates (IMGs) already working in the NHS and avoiding approaches that could worsen workforce shortages.

Training and career progression

Joined by RCP Linacre fellow, Dr Shruthi Konda, Mumtaz led a question and answer session with resident doctors that covered a wide range of practical issues, including: