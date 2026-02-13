NUJ ‘deeply concerned’ by further cost-cutting at BBC

The NUJ has responded to the announcement of significant additional cuts to the BBC’s operating costs over the coming years and the impact this could have.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ is deeply concerned by the announcement of further plans to cut operational costs at the BBC, which will no doubt cause significant worry and uncertainty among our members at the broadcaster.

“The BBC says it aims to create a ‘leaner’, more digitally focused corporation, and has saved more than £550 million towards its March 2028 target of £700 million. Today outgoing director general Tim Davie told staff that the BBC aims to cut a further 10% from its total costs by the end of 2028/29. This raises significant questions over the potential impact on programming and jobs, yet the corporation has provided very little detail on its plans.

“Previous rounds of cuts have had a damaging impact on workers’ morale and workloads as well as the breadth of content provided by the BBC. Hence, this announcement will also concern audiences who value the unique role the broadcaster plays in keeping people informed and entertained in the UK and around the world.

“The recently announced licence fee increase comes off the back of a real terms reduction in funding over many years. The future funding of the BBC is currently under consideration as part of Charter Renewal, and is an absolutely critical issue. Decisions should be transparent and publicly scrutinised and with a view to boosting the BBC, not diminishing it. Announcing what amounts to major cuts is wrong and premature. The NUJ seeks clarity on the BBC’s plans and urges the corporation to put its time and energy into attaining a sufficient and sustainable funding settlement.

“Ultimately, it is investment in high-quality journalism and programming that will attract large audiences and make the public service broadcaster a success. However, salami slicing cuts across the corporation in recent years have had the opposite effect. On Tuesday Davie warned that the BBC World Service will run out of funding in a matter of weeks without an agreement with the government. Swift action is needed to safeguard the World Service, which reaches 450 million people every week with independent, trusted news and information.

“Charter Renewal presents a huge opportunity for the government to guarantee that the BBC receives the secure funding it needs to grow and prosper for many years to come. The NUJ is additionally campaigning for a universally available BBC with proper worker representation - including on its board - and real independence without political interference. These are the changes our members see as vital to the BBC and the future of their workplace.”