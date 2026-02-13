NUJ celebrates recognition at The Lancet and Cell Press

NUJ members at The Lancet and Cell Press have secured recognition with the publisher Elsevier following a tenacious, determined campaign.

The collective bargaining agreement comes after Elsevier's parent company RELX derecognised the NUJ at LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions in October 2024.

Inspired by a pay dispute at Springer Nature in 2024, NUJ members at Elsevier built two thriving chapels (Cell Press and The Lancet) within a year, with both chapels subsequently achieving statutory recognition through the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC).

Hugh Thomas, NUJ Lancet chapel chair, and Leslie Enitsche, NUJ Cell Press chapel chair, said:

“Union recognition is a fantastic, historic moment for colleagues across The Lancet and Cell Press. As far as we know, it’s the first time staff at either of our organisations have secured formal recognition for collective bargaining. The rapid growth of both chapels is a testament to the commitment and strength of feeling of our members. We’re optimistic about what comes next: a constructive, collaborative relationship with management that strengthens our workplace and supports staff.”

The NUJ has lauded members’ achievements as a powerful affirmation of collective strength that offers renewed momentum for workers across the journals, magazines and books sector.

Huda Elmi, NUJ magazines organiser, said:

“This demonstrates exactly what collective action, persistence and solidarity can achieve. “This incredible recognition victory matters far beyond Elsevier. It shows that when members work together and take collective steps, however small at first, real change is possible. It demonstrates that setbacks, such as derecognition at LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, do not dampen our ability as the NUJ to build, organise, and win. “For members across the NUJ, this victory is a reminder that recognition is within reach wherever workers are prepared to stand together and organise. It shows that chapels can grow quickly, that momentum can build fast, and that any employer's attempts to diminish workers’ power can be overcome with persistence and unity.”

