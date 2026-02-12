New tools available to help Oregonians find food resources statewide

Having enough healthy food to eat is a basic need. With rising food costs, many individuals and families across Oregon are struggling to afford groceries. Help is available.

NeedFood.Oregon.gov is a central, statewide resource that connects people to food pantries and meal sites, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), other food assistance programs, and local food resources in their communities.

To support outreach and referrals, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has made new flyers and wallet cards available in multiple languages. These materials can be printed and shared with individuals and families who may be experiencing food insecurity. The materials are available on the NeedFood.Oregon.gov website—scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Materials to print and share.”

These tools make it easier for people to find food help quickly and with dignity. Whether someone needs emergency food today or help finding ongoing resources, NeedFood.Oregon.gov helps connect people in Oregon to support—no matter their eligibility for SNAP.

These tools support the public, ODHS staff, and community partners in connecting people to food assistance when they need it most.

ODHS understands that many individuals and families across Oregon are struggling to afford enough healthy food. Help is available, regardless of eligibility for SNAP.

Older adults and people with disabilities

Older adults and people with disabilities can connect with the Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon (ADRC) for help finding government and community resources.

Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit adrcoforegon.org.

More help

Contact 211info by dialing 2-1-1, texting your ZIP code to 898-211, or visiting 211info.org to find food, housing, and other basic needs support.

Contact ODHS

If you have questions or need help finding food resources:

By phone: Call 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY) , relay calls welcome

Call or , relay calls welcome In person: Visit a local ODHS office (find one online)

Visit a local ODHS office (find one online) By mail: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309 Online: benefits.oregon.gov

