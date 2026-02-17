Tech Help Canada Launches Free Resume Builder and Expands Remote Job Discovery

Tech Help Canada’s expanded remote job discovery hub and free ATS-friendly resume builder help job seekers find roles faster and turn rough notes into a credible first draft.

We built a simple job board and paired it with a Resume Builder because, for a lot of people, the resume becomes the bottleneck between being qualified and getting seen.” — Gabriel Nwatarali

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Help Canada today announced the launch of a free, ATS-friendly Resume Builder and an expanded remote job discovery experience, helping job seekers find remote opportunities and turn rough notes into a credible first draft. While Tech Help Canada primarily serves entrepreneurs and small business owners, the platform recognizes that many people start their business journey while still employed, and remote work can provide the flexibility to build without burning out.Remote work is in demand, but it’s harder to separate legitimate remote roles from noise, and even strong candidates can get buried in high-volume applicant pools. The expanded job discovery experience focuses primarily on remote and remote-friendly opportunities, while occasionally featuring select in-office roles when they stand out as high-value opportunities.Listings span categories including information technology, programming, software development, cybersecurity, marketing, copywriting, search engine optimization, and UX/UI design. Job seekers can browse listings by keyword, location, and category to find matches faster, with remote-first browsing as the default.The ATS-friendly Resume Builder is designed to create a strong first draft quickly or polish an existing resume. Users can paste a current resume as-is, or add work history and rough notes (even messy notes) and specify a target role. Optionally, they can include a job posting to help the draft align language more naturally to the role while keeping the resume readable.The Resume Builder tool includes placeholders such as [ADD METRIC] and [ADD DETAILS] to encourage specific, truthful proof points rather than vague claims. Users can use it without creating an account, and the final output can be copied into a document for saving or export as a PDF.“Job searching can feel like shouting into the void,” said Gabriel Nwatarali, Founder of Tech Help Canada. “So we built a simple job board and paired it with a Resume Builder because, for a lot of people, the resume becomes the bottleneck between being qualified and getting seen. You can be a great fit for a role, but if your resume doesn’t communicate that clearly, you get filtered out early.”LinkedIn’s Economic Graph reports that remote job availability has declined faster than job seeker demand in recent years, and that more than 1 in 5 job seekers in the United States apply exclusively to remote jobs (Source: LinkedIn Economic Graph, “The Remote Work Gap”). In Canada, remote-only applicants peaked at 16.4% while remote jobs peaked at 21.2%, with 2024 averages below peak levels. The report’s broader conclusion is that demand for remote work has been steadier than the supply of remote opportunities in recent years.Competition can also be intense even when candidates are qualified. CareerPlug’s recruiting metrics analysis of 2024 hiring activity reports that employers received an average of 180 applicants per hire, and that job boards generated about 60% of applications in their dataset. In that environment, getting traction often comes down to how clearly a resume communicates fit, proof, and outcomes (Source: CareerPlug, Recruiting Metrics Report, 2025; 2024 hiring data).“With the Resume Builder, we deliberately push people toward specificity,” Nwatarali added. “If you did the work, you should get credit for it. A polished, ATS-friendly structure plus one or two real metrics can change how your resume reads in seconds.”The expanded job discovery hub and Resume Builder are now live on Tech Help Canada at techhelp.ca/jobs/ and techhelp.ca/resume-builder/ About Tech Help CanadaTech Help Canada is the small business blog for the growth-minded, built to help people learn, decide, and apply what works through practical content, services, and tools.

