Tech Help Canada Launches AI Press Release Generator to Help Small Businesses Create Press Releases Faster

The AI Press Release Generator on Tech Help Canada showing a generated press release preview for a fictional NorthPeak CRM announcement.

The new tool helps busy teams turn announcements into ready-to-review press releases.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Help Canada, the small business blog for the growth-minded, has launched its AI Press Release Generator, a new tool designed to help small businesses create full press release drafts faster.The launch reflects a simple reality for many business owners and lean teams: when there's news to share, they don't want to spend hours figuring out the format, wording, structure, and angle. They want a press release drafted and ready to review now. Tech Help Canada built its AI Press Release Generator to help them get it done faster.The tool is designed to support product launches, company announcements, rebrands, milestone updates, and other business news. Unlike a general-purpose writing tool, it's built specifically for press release writing and can incorporate elements that typically strengthen a release.Users can enter the core details of the announcement, add background context, proof points, quote guidance, company boilerplate, release timing, media contact information, a call to action, and other optional details. The generator then turns those inputs into a complete press release draft for review.For small business teams, that means less time writing from scratch and more time getting the announcement out. For marketers, copywriters, and communications teams, it can also mean a faster draft to review and refine.“Many small businesses don't need a complicated press release workflow. They need the release written so they can review it, make the changes they want, and move forward,” said a spokesperson for Tech Help Canada.The launch also supports Tech Help Canada’s mission to positively impact 1 million businesses by doing work worth remarking about. That mission shows up through the small business insights, trends, and tools the company publishes for growth-minded people building businesses, brands, or careers who want to decide better. Alongside the new AI Press Release Generator, the company also launched its LinkedIn Preview Tool, further expanding its growing library of practical business tools.The AI Press Release Generator is now live on Tech Help Canada.Learn more about the AI Press Release Generator: https://techhelp.ca/ai-press-release-generator/ Explore the LinkedIn Preview Tool: https://techhelp.ca/linkedin-preview-tool/ About Tech Help CanadaTech Help Canada is the small business blog for the growth-minded. The company publishes small business insights, trends, and tools for people building businesses, brands, or careers who want to decide better. Through small business insights, business-focused resources, and practical tools, Tech Help Canada helps people make better business decisions and move faster.

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