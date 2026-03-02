ProFit Technologies Secures Patent for Advanced Training Device, Setting a New Standard for Performance Optimization

ProFit Technologies React Wall in ProFit Labs Orlando, Florida.

The revolutionary device simulates the unpredictability of sports , training athletes to improve cognitive and skilled performance even during physical fatigue.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProFit Technologies LLC is proud to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,980,803 В2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This pivotal intellectual property secures the rights to the company’s proprietary integration of Time of Flight (ToF) sensors and Addressable RGB LEDs, officially recognizing ProFit’s hardware as a distinct innovation in the sports performance market.At ProFit Technologies , we are pushing the boundaries of how athletes train. Our prototype leverages Time of Flight (ToF) sensors and interactive RGB LEDs to produce unlimited variations of cognitive stimuli. Through a grid of blinking shapes and directional symbols, athletes are forced to process and react to visual and audio feedback at millisecond speeds. This high-pressure environment isolates the connection between the mind and body, allowing ProFit to measurably improve the three pillars of athlete success: Physical Output, Technical Ability, and Cognitive Speed.The true power of the ProFit system lies in its ability to bridge the gap between raw athleticism and sport-specific execution. By introducing complex LED shapes, distinct color-coded targets, and audio cues while an athlete is actively dribbling a ball or lining up a shot, we simulate the high-pressure cognitive demands of a live game. This environment forces the athlete to maintain technical precision while their brain is occupied with decoding shifting symbols and contrasting color patterns in real-time.When a player learns to navigate these cognitive distractions during practice, their muscle memory becomes more resilient. This leads to a significant decrease in unforced errors and a sharper ability to analyze the game during high-stakes moments. By training with our interactive stimuli, athletes develop the mental stamina to read the game effectively and execute technical skills even as physical fatigue begins to set in.The LED grid creates a "Go/No-Go" mental filter for the athlete. Here is how that looks in a training scenario:Red/Green Discrimination: A green arrow might signal the athlete to sprint forward, while a red square requires a sudden stop or change of direction, forcing the athlete to process color before physical execution. The same can be done while completing a sports specific skill simultaneously.Chroma-Keyed Audio: A specific audio pitch can be paired with a specific LED color to create a dual-task environment where the athlete must verify both the sound and the sight before acting.Visual Prioritization: Using a grid of mixed colors forces the athlete to filter out "noise" (incorrect colors) to find the "active" stimulus, mimicking a crowded field of play.The data captured by the Time of Flight (ToF) sensors transforms raw effort into a high-definition map of athletic growth. By tracking every interaction with the interactive RGB LEDs, the system generates reaction graphs and performance charts that reveal exactly where an athlete excels or falters. This eliminates the guesswork of training, replacing vague feelings of improvement with a digital trail of measurable progress.Visualizing these metrics allows coaches and athletes to identify the precise millisecond their ability to analyze the game begins to dip under fatigue. By storing and overlaying this data over time, ProFit turns every training session into a benchmark, proving that cognitive speed and technical accuracy are no longer just skills to practice, but metrics to master.About ProFit TechnologiesProFit Technologies LLC is a world leading sports technology company based in Orlando, Florida that manufactures advanced training devices designed to simulate the chaos and unpredictability of live sports. Our ecosystem is engineered to simultaneously enhance the three pillars of elite performance: Physical Output, Technical Ability, and Cognitive Performance.

ProFit Labs Training Clips

