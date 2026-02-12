Acting Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees for the First and Third Circuits

HONOLULU – Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna announced today that she is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for two vacancies in the District Court of the First Circuit (Oʻahu) and one vacancy in the District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi Island – Kona).

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST CIRCUIT (Oʻahu)

Earl Edward L. Aquino

Mr. Aquino is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Aquino is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 1999.

Russ S. Awakuni

Mr. Awakuni is currently employed as the Managing Attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi. Awakuni is a graduate of Loyola Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 1993.

William C. Bagasol

Mr. Bagasol is currently employed with the Law Office of William C. Bagasol, LLLC. He also serves as a Per Diem District Family Court Judge in the First Circuit. Bagasol is a graduate of the University of California Law, San Francisco, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 1987.

Kyle T. Dowd

Mr. Dowd is currently employed with the Law Office of Kyle T. Dowd, LLLC. He also serves as a Per Diem District Family Court Judge in the First Circuit. Dowd is a graduate of Seattle University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2011.

Kirsha K.M. Durante

Ms. Durante is currently employed as the Litigation Director of the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation. Durante is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2004.

Chastity T. Imamura

Ms. Imamura is currently employed as a Hearings Officer with the Office of Dispute Resolution at the Department of the Attorney General. Imamura is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2002.

Simeona L.L.A. Mariano

Ms. Mariano is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General. Mariano is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2004.

Michelle K. Moorhead

Ms. Moorhead is currently employed as an attorney with Maximum Legal Services Corporation. She also serves as a Per Diem District Family Court Judge in the First Circuit. Moorhead is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2013.

Scott M. Spallina

Mr. Spallina is currently employed as the Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu. Spallina is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 1995.

Dean K.K.O. Young

Mr. Young is currently employed as a Per Diem District Court Judge in the First Circuit, and as the General Manager of DSR dba Marlin Distributors and D’s Discount. Young is a graduate of McGeorge School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 1996.

DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD CIRCUIT (Hawaiʻi Island – Kona)

Mark D. Disher

Ms. Disher is employed as a Deputy Corporation Counsel with the County of Hawaiʻi Office of the Corporation Counsel. Disher is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2008.

Catherine E. Gibson

Ms. Gibson is employed with Catherine E. Gibson Law Corporation. Gibson is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2013.

Andrew M. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy is employed with Schlueter, Kwiat & Kennedy, LLLP. Kennedy is a graduate of Suffolk University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar

in 2012.

Charles E. Murray III

Mr. Murray is employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaiʻi. Murray is a graduate of George Mason University Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2015.

Dalilah E. Schlueter

Ms. Schlueter is currently employed with Dalilah E. Schlueter, Attorney at Law, LLLC. She also serves as a Per Diem District and District Family Court Judge in the Third Circuit. Schlueter is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2015.

Andrew D-I. Son

Mr. Son is currently employed as a Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaiʻi. Son is a graduate of Loyola Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2006.

The Acting Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar, therefore, comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna

Supreme Court of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

E-mail: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Comments must be post-marked, e-mailed, or hand delivered no later than Friday, February 19, 2026. All comments will be kept confidential.

The individuals selected by the Acting Chief Justice are subject to Senate confirmation.