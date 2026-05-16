ʻEwa District Court Closed This Afternoon
HONOLULU – District Court of the First Circuit, ʻEwa-Pearl City Division, located at 870 Fourth Street in Pearl City, closed at 3:15 p.m. today due to a power outage.
Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Monday, May 18.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.