Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalists for Eighth Judicial District Position

CARSON CITY, NV, February 12, 2026 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened yesterday February 11, 2026,for a meeting to discuss the two applicants for the vacancy in Department 26 of the 8th Judicial District Court. The Commission voted to forward the two names of the applicants to Governor Lombardo. The Commission has sent the names to Governor Lombardo as of today. The Governor has thirty days from the date of receipt of the applicant names to make an appointment.

Department 26 has been made vacant by the retirement of Judge Gloria Sturman. The Commission nominated the following applicants to Governor Lombardo:

Daniel Hooge

Peter Thunell

Nevada attorneys at least 25 years old, with 10 years of legal experience, and 2 years of Nevada legal practice and residency were eligible to apply.

Governor Lombardo has thirty days to select an appointee for the vacancy from the names provided by the Commission, by March 13, 2026. The current term for all district court judges in Nevada expires January 4, 2027.