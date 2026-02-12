Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,384 in the last 365 days.

Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalists for Eighth Judicial District Position

CARSON CITY, NV, February 12, 2026 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened yesterday February 11, 2026,for a meeting to discuss the two applicants for the vacancy in Department 26 of the 8th Judicial District Court. The Commission voted to forward the two names of the applicants to Governor Lombardo. The Commission has sent the names to Governor Lombardo as of today. The Governor has thirty days from the date of receipt of the applicant names to make an appointment.

Department 26 has been made vacant by the retirement of Judge Gloria Sturman. The Commission nominated the following applicants to Governor Lombardo:

  • Daniel Hooge
  • Peter Thunell

Nevada attorneys at least 25 years old, with 10 years of legal experience, and 2 years of Nevada legal practice and residency were eligible to apply.

Governor Lombardo has thirty days to select an appointee for the vacancy from the names provided by the Commission, by March 13, 2026. The current term for all district court judges in Nevada expires January 4, 2027.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalists for Eighth Judicial District Position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.