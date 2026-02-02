Applications Available for Vacancy of Second Judicial District, Department 13

February 02, 2026

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the resignation of the Honorable Bridget Robb from the Second Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 13. Judge Robb will retire February 6, 2026. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the forthcoming vacancy. The application period opens today February 02, 2026, and submissions are due by noon on February 25th, 2026.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents