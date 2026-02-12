The Acorn Group Expands Partnership with Simplifai, Deploying AI Agents Across Enterprise

Simplifai, the leading provider of Agentic AI for insurance claims

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplifai , the leading provider of Agentic AI for P&C insurance claims, announces that Acorn Group has significantly expanded its deployment of Simplifai AI Agents following a successful initial implementation in early 2025. The expansion makes Simplifai, Acorn Group's go-to enterprise-wide Agentic AI partner, supporting the insurance provider's 400 claim handlers and bringing intelligent automation to more areas of the business.Joe O’Connell, Claims Director at Acorn Group, said of the deployment:” A key pillar of our strategy at Acorn Group is enhancing colleague skills with the latest tech. This partnership promises to reduce friction in core areas of fraud and large loss detection, empowering our teams to spend more time supporting customers through the complex claims that require our attention and expertise.”Since bringing Simplifai's platform on board a year ago, Acorn Group has seen substantial operational improvements in claims processing efficiency, fraud detection capabilities, and cost management. Now they are expanding the partnership, bringing Simplifai’s AI-powered solutions to additional areas of Acorn Group's business, scaling automation initiatives while maintaining the flexibility to modernize their systems at the same time." Acorn Group represents the future of Agentic AI for Insurance," said Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai. "Their commitment to advance automation and operational intelligence combined with willingness to embrace AI-powered solutions demonstrates how forward-thinking insurance organizations can deliver superior outcomes for their teams and policyholders alike."Putting AI to Work in Claims OperationsThe Acorn Group is using Simplifai AI Agents across several critical claims functions, including:● Fraud Detection: Analyzing incoming emails and documents against dynamic watchlists to identify potential fraud risks, staged accidents, and identity theft indicators before payments are processed● Large Loss Detection: Automatically identifying motor claims requiring special handling, enabling claim handlers to make better decisions about total loss recommendations versus repair authorizations● Property Damage Assessment: Streamlining the review of engineer reports and invoices with automated summarization and actionable recommendations aligned to company guidelines and rate structuresThe implementation has delivered measurable benefits in payment protection, operational efficiency, and fraud deterrence while eliminating the need for extensive manual document review by specialized teams.Built for Flexibility and ScalabilityA key differentiator in Acorn Group's expanded partnership is Simplifai's Agentic AI platform flexibility. As The Acorn Group transitions to a modern platform, Simplifai's architecture enables seamless automation continuity across both environments. The company's Flow Builder technology allows rapid adjustments to AI Agents without disrupting ongoing operations or requiring system change freezes."Organizations shouldn't have to choose between system modernization and automation progress," adds Gonchakov. "Our platform is designed to work alongside any backend system, giving clients the freedom to evolve their technology stack while continuously improving operational efficiency."The deployment speed speaks for itself, Acorn Group trained 186 claim handlers on new Simplifai solutions in just two days, with immediate productivity gains across the organization.About The Acorn GroupAcorn Group, via its brands including Acorn Insurance, Carrot, Motorcade, Flag, Rapid, Briefly and Granite Underwriting, is one of the largest providers of non-standard insurance in the UK. With hundreds of claim handlers serving policyholders nationwide, Acorn Group is committed to operational excellence, fraud prevention, and delivering superior claims experiences. Learn more at www.theacorngroup.com About SimplifaiSimplifai is transforming insurance claims through Agentic AI - AI Agents that execute the complete claims lifecycle under human supervision. Simplifai’s Agentic AI allows insurers, TPAs, and MGAs to automate the full claims lifecycle, from intake and processing to payment and closure, with human oversight built in by design. The company currently serves leading insurance organizations across Europe and North America and is expanding rapidly through its 2026 growth strategy. Visit Simplifai for more information.

