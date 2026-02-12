Superseding Indictment Filed Against Man Accused in Decades-Old Rape Case

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — A Mahoning County grand jury has issued a superseding indictment against a former Canfield resident charged with rape and kidnapping, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Jack Sheetz, 57, was arrested in November 2025 by the U.S. Marshals Service after a grand jury indicted him for his alleged role in a November 2000 sexual assault.

The superseding indictment adds criminal specifications to those charges, which will allow prosecutors to detail the defendant’s criminal history at trial and could lead to a more severe penalty in the case of a guilty verdict.

Sheetz now faces the more detailed charges of:

One count of rape (F1) with repeat violent offender and sexually violent offender specifications.

Two counts of kidnapping (F1) with repeat violent offender, sexual motivation and sexually violent offender specifications.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Canfield Police Department, and the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-