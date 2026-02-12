ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the Georgia Court of Appeals has agreed to take his case involving the continued prosecution of 61 individuals on charges of Domestic Terrorism and organized criminal activity tied to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“When it comes to fighting Antifa and keeping people safe, we won’t back down,” said Carr. “This isn’t Portland or Seattle. In Georgia, if you engage in Domestic Terrorism and violence against police, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In August 2023, Carr obtained an indictment in Fulton County charging 61 individuals with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Several of the defendants were also indicted on charges of Domestic Terrorism, among other crimes.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants are members of Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF), an anarchist, anti-police, and anti-business extremist organization. They are alleged to have conspired together to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction in Fulton County, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and other states. Of the 61 defendants charged, only 13 are from Georgia.

In December 2025, the Fulton County Court dismissed a portion, but not all, of the State’s case. Carr took action to continue with the prosecution – filing an application to appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals in January. Now, the Court has granted that application and agreed to hear his case.

As stated in the appeal:

“Relevant here, these groups also targeted property and employees of state agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, the University System of Georgia, Department of Juvenile Justice, and Department of Transportation.

“The first known incident attributed to DTAF involved a defendant throwing a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Department of Public Safety, thus causing a fire and sending multiple state employees to the hospital.

“Since then, members of the group shot and injured a State Trooper. They have vandalized University System of Georgia property on numerous occasions. They assaulted Department of Juvenile Justice employees on their lunch break and destroyed the agency’s property. So too for Department of Transportation contractors and property. These targets were selected solely because of their connection to state government agencies.”

Find a copy of the Court’s order here .