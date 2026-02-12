CORPUS OS UNIFIES SIX MAJOR AI FRAMEWORKS THROUGH OPEN SOURCE PROTOCOL SUITE

100% coverage. Six frameworks. Four domains. Corpus OS: first production-grade protocol for true interoperability across any framework or provider.

CASPER , WY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interoperable Intelligence Inc. today announced the open-source release of Corpus OS , the first protocol suite standardizing AI infrastructure across LLM, Vector, Graph, and Embedding domains. Released under Apache 2.0 licensing, Corpus OS enables unprecedented interoperability across six major agentic frameworks: LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, CrewAI, Semantic Kernel, and Model Context Protocol (MCP), ending the fragmentation that has plagued AI applications since the beginning of the generative AI era.All protocols and frameworks passed a total of 3,330 conformance tests at 100%, with results released on GitHub . The release includes comprehensive framework adapters and RFC-quality protocol specifications."Six frameworks that couldn't talk to each other. Half a million developers were forced to duplicate development if they wanted to switch ecosystems. That changes today, as Corpus unifies them all," said Appo Agbamu, Founder and CEO of Interoperable Intelligence. "Corpus OS unlocks what previously required writing code: mix LangChain's orchestration with LlamaIndex's data connectors, combine AutoGen's multi-agent conversations with CrewAI's production workflows, and integrate Semantic Kernel's planning with MCP's tool ecosystem. Through Corpus, these six frameworks become completely composable, enabling cross-framework agentic workflows previously impossible across framework boundaries. Write against Corpus OS once, run on any framework and provider combination through the operating system's unified interface."Current AI development is defined by fragmentation. Applications built with LangChain can't integrate LlamaIndex components. An OpenAI adapter in AutoGen cannot be used in Semantic Kernel or CrewAI. Switching frameworks and providers requires rewrites. Corpus OS solves this through a protocol-first design that standardizes four critical domains across each of the initial six frameworks: LLM Protocol for language model interactions, Vector Protocol for vector database operations, Graph Protocol for graph database management, and Embedding Protocol for embedding generation."The 3,330 conformance tests serve a dual purpose," Agbamu explained. "They prove any embedding, vector, graph, or LLM provider works across all six frameworks through Corpus protocols, and they provide automated verification for builders implementing new providers or frameworks. Standards alignment becomes automated and auditable, making adoption easier."This differs fundamentally from existing approaches. The AI space has seen application-level protocols like MCP for tool and context sharing, with each framework implementing its own MCP integration independently. Corpus OS operates at the infrastructure layer below, standardizing 33 primitive operations across LLM, vector, graph, and embedding domains. Rather than learning five different MCP implementations, developers use a single interface. Corpus makes the frameworks themselves interoperable, allowing developers to use MCP, LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, CrewAI, and Semantic Kernel together in the same application with unified observability, tracing, semantics, error handling, and type contracts.Corpus OS emerged from direct experience with protocol design and AI infrastructure integration. Agbamu previously built trade execution, clearing, and settlement systems using FIX protocol, and payment and banking infrastructure using ISO 20022. Like most solutions, Corpus started with a specific problem. While building agentic systems at Ahrvo Network that leverage LLMs, vector databases, graph databases, and embedding providers simultaneously, the lack of standardized protocols created constant integration complexity. "We were managing four different infrastructure domains with no common interface. Every provider switch or framework change meant rewriting integration logic across domains. Rather than build another wrapper library, we built what would become Corpus: the protocol layer that makes any framework work with any provider."The complete Corpus OS is available now under Apache 2.0 on GitHub. Developers can build cross-framework applications immediately, and the community can extend support for frameworks or use the conformance test infrastructure. Complete documentation is available in the repository. You can also earn more at Corpus OS.Corpus protocols, specifications, and conformance tests are permanently open source under Apache 2.0, preventing vendor lock-in at the infrastructure layer. The community owns and governs the standards that enable AI interoperability.Interoperable Intelligence Inc. offers Corpus Router for enterprises running production AI at scale. Built on Corpus OS, Corpus Router delivers intelligent multi-model and multi-framework routing, real-time cost and performance optimization, and enterprise-grade reliability across hybrid environments.

