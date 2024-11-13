Ahrvo Labs Launches Trio of Iniatives to Revolutionize Compliance and Financial Services

White-labelled marketplace with no-code deployment

White-Labeled Financial Marketplace, Self-Serve Freemium Compliance Model, and Open-Source Developer Program to Empower Businesses and Fuel Fintech Innovation

At Ahrvo Labs, we're dedicated to empowering businesses of every size by breaking down barriers in compliance and financial services.” — Appo Agbamu

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahrvo Labs , a leader in fintech innovation, today announces a trio of initiatives designed to reshape how businesses handle compliance and financial services. The initiatives include a white-labeled financial marketplace, a scalable self-service compliance model with a freemium tier, and an open-source developer program for Ahrvo Comply. Together, these offerings aim to revolutionize access to compliance, payment, and banking tools, enabling businesses to expand services, create new revenue streams, and drive industry-wide innovation."At Ahrvo Labs, we're dedicated to empowering businesses of every size by breaking down barriers in compliance and financial services," said Appo Agbamu, CEO of Ahrvo Labs. "These initiatives reflect our commitment to bringing transformative, accessible solutions to the market, giving our clients the agility to navigate today’s complex financial landscape confidently and profitably."Ahrvo Labs’ new marketplace offers businesses a powerful way to deliver payment and banking services under their brand—no coding required. The white-labeled solution integrates seamlessly with websites and apps, allowing companies to offer high-value services without sacrificing their unique brand identity. Access to over 20 payment and banking services from more than 800 financial service providers is available at zero cost, with flexible partnership models that allow businesses to choose between referral or reseller options. Referral partners can earn up to 50% of net revenue, while resellers can set their own pricing, ensuring continuous revenue for the life of the deal. The marketplace’s built-in compliance module also streamlines client onboarding with automated KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and document verification.To meet the demand for flexible compliance solutions, Ahrvo Labs is also introducing a self-service model that caters to businesses at every growth stage. The freemium model allows users to start with essential compliance tools at no cost and upgrade as their needs evolve. Early adopters who join the exclusive waitlist will receive significant perks, such as 250 free KYC checks monthly for the first year. For a limited period after launch, early adopters can benefit from 100 free KYC checks per month, with ongoing access to 50 free KYC checks to cover essential compliance needs. For more advanced requirements, Business and Enterprise tiers offer access to over 20 compliance tools, including Open Banking verification, KYB checks, and AI agents for workflow automation, among others.Additionally, Ahrvo Labs is inviting developers to shape the future of compliance technology through its open-source developer program. Starting with front-end compliance tools, this program may expand to include backend components, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for customized compliance solutions. The program offers robust development resources, including SDKs, APIs, and comprehensive documentation, allowing developers to build and customize user-facing compliance elements. Members also benefit from preferential backend processing rates for compliance checks.Ahrvo Labs is now opening the waitlist for all three initiatives ahead of their official launch in Q1 next year. By joining the waitlist, businesses and developers can gain early access, stay updated on release dates, and enjoy exclusive perks from day one. These offerings empower businesses and developers to generate new revenue by monetizing financial services, strengthen client engagement through branded solutions, achieve scalable compliance with the freemium model, and foster collaborative innovation through the open-source program.Ahrvo Labs is dedicated to transforming compliance from a regulatory hurdle into a strategic asset. By offering accessible, adaptable solutions, Ahrvo Labs is building a future where compliance and financial services are more user-friendly, profitable, and industry-shaping. Join the waitlistAbout Ahrvo LabsModernize your payment, banking, and compliance operations with Ahrvo Network’s enterprise platforms. Ahrvo Comply integrates over 20 production-ready modules for identity, document, and transaction management, while our Portable Identity Gateway streamlines financial service access—turning multi-provider onboarding into one reusable process across 800+ institutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.