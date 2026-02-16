AgBoost Expands into Zimbabwe Through Strategic Partnership with Kraal-Gen Analytics

New collaboration bridges global ag-tech innovation with local expertise to advance data-driven livestock production in Zimbabwe.

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAgBoost, the global AI-powered livestock genetics and herd analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Kraal-Gen Analytics, formally introducing AgBoost’s technology to the Zimbabwean market. Through this collaboration, Kraal-Gen Analytics will leverage AgBoost’s platform to support livestock producers and local breeders with data-driven insights that strengthen breeding programs, improve herd performance, and drive long-term profitability across Zimbabwe’s livestock sector.Kraal-Gen Analytics works directly with livestock producers and breeders throughout Zimbabwe, providing hands-on advisory services and performance analysis tailored to local production realities. By integrating AgBoost’s advanced genetics and analytics platform into its offerings, Kraal-Gen Analytics expands its ability to deliver precise, actionable intelligence to producers—bridging traditional breeding knowledge with modern, AI-driven decision support.AgBoost’s platform enables breeders to collect and analyze genetic and performance data to better understand traits such as growth efficiency, fertility, carcass quality, and maternal performance. With intuitive dashboards and benchmarking tools, Zimbabwean cattle producers will be able to make more informed decisions around sire and dam selection, herd optimization, and long-term breeding strategy, supporting both commercial and seedstock operations.This partnership represents a meaningful step forward for livestock innovation in Zimbabwe. Kraal-Gen Analytics’ deep relationships with local breeders, combined with AgBoost’s global technology platform, create a solution that is both technologically advanced and locally relevant. Together, the companies aim to help breeders unlock hidden value within their herds while building more resilient and competitive operations.“Working with Kraal-Gen Analytics allows us to bring AgBoost’s technology directly to the breeders who can benefit from it most,” said Sean Akadiri, Founder, AgBoost. “Their local expertise and trusted relationships ensure that our platform is implemented in a way that aligns with Zimbabwe’s production systems and long-term agricultural goals.”, Shamiso Masuka,Managing Director of Kraal-Gen Analytics added, ““AgBoost positions our livestock industry to compete on a global stage while strengthening the local industry. My visit to the United States through the Mandela Washington Fellowship underscored the commercial power of data-driven agriculture and strategic partnerships. With the U.S. now placing emphasis on trade and collaborative growth, AgBoost translates that momentum into practical commercial opportunities for Zimbabwe’s livestock sector”.The partnership will roll out through targeted breeder engagement, pilot programs, and ongoing advisory support, ensuring a smooth and effective adoption of the AgBoost platform. Breeders interested in learning more about participating or accessing AgBoost through Kraal-Gen Analytics are encouraged to reach out directly for additional information.About Kraal-Gen AnalyticsKraal-Gen Analytics partners closely with livestock breeders across Zimbabwe, providing data analysis, performance insights, and advisory services designed to support sustainable herd improvement and informed breeding decisions. Through practical, on-the-ground engagement, Kraal-Gen Analytics helps producers turn data into meaningful outcomes.About AgBoostAgBoost is a global ag-technology company delivering AI-driven genetic and phenotypic analytics for livestock producers worldwide. By transforming DNA and performance data into clear, actionable insights, AgBoost helps breeders make smarter decisions, improve herd outcomes, and build more profitable operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.