Mediralis and AgBoost Partner to Introduce Precision Livestock Genomics to Australia

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMediralis Pty Ltd (“Mediralis”), a Queensland-based leader in sustainable animal health and production solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with AgBoost, the global genetics and herd analytics platform, to exclusively launch AgBoost’s platform in Australia. This significant collaboration positions Australian livestock producers to access industry-leading genomics and AI capabilities for the first time locally — delivered by a trusted local partner.Mediralis has built its reputation on offering environmentally responsible veterinary disinfectants, feed additives, and production support services across poultry, pig, ruminant, equine, aquaculture, and pet sectors. The company emphasises “clean, smart, sustainable” animal-care solutions tailored for the Australasian market. Now, through this partnership, Mediralis will add precision genetics and herd-performance insights powered by AgBoost’s platform — enabling producers to turn DNA and performance data into actionable breeding, health, and productivity decisions.AgBoost’s solution empowers users with a three-step process: collect samples (tissue, blood, or semen), send them for analysis, and receive intuitive dashboards of genetic and phenotypic insights that drive better herd decisions. Through the joint offering, Australian cattle Producers will gain access to:- Detailed genetic trait profiling (growth, maternal traits, carcass quality)- Bull and cow selection support and breeding-strategy optimisation- Data-driven herd-management tools to improve profitability and forecast outcomesThis collaboration significantly enhances Mediralis’ value-proposition. With AgBoost’s technology platform integrated into its service suite, Mediralis becomes not only a provider of feed and biosecurity solutions, but a conduit for cutting-edge genomics and analytics previously unavailable in the region. Equally, AgBoost benefits from Mediralis’ deep local industry relationships, domestic infrastructure, market know-how, and credibility — accelerating its Australian rollout and enabling tailored service levels for local producers. Notably, AgBoost’s recent licensing agreement with Mediralis was described as a major milestone in unlocking international growth opportunities.Sean Akadiri, Founder & CEO, AgBoost, said, “Mediralis provides the perfect partner for our Australian launch — their reputation for integrity, innovation, and service gives Australian producers confidence that they will receive world-class technology backed by local presence and expertise.”Through this partnership, Mediralis and AgBoost will rollout a phased launch across key Australian states, with early-adopter programs, demonstration herds, and hands-on support planned for the coming quarters. Producers interested in participating in the pilot or exploring the platform are encouraged to contact Mediralis via sales@mediralis.com.au or visit both companies’ websites for more information. This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and increased productivity in Australia’s livestock sector.About MediralisBased in Queensland, Australia, Mediralis offers a comprehensive range of veterinary disinfectants and feed additives designed to promote animal well-being, biosecurity, and sustainable production. The company works across poultry, pig, ruminant, equine, aquaculture, and pet sectors, partnering with forward-thinking producers and industry stakeholders to deliver advanced, environmentally responsible solutions.Website: www.mediralis.com.au About AgBoostAgBoost is a global ag-tech firm focused on AI-driven genomic and phenotypic analytics for livestock producers, enabling better breeding, management, and marketing decisions. Their platform supports over 1.5 million animals in the database, and analyses more than 20 million genetic traits.Website: www.agboost.au

