NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous AI trading agents are increasingly being used to execute on-chain transactions through personal crypto wallets and smart contracts, reflecting broader experimentation with automated retail trading workflows.

Platforms such as Moltbook enable AI agents to interact with decentralized finance protocols, monitor liquidity conditions, and carry out transactions under user-controlled permissions.

Market observers note that large financial firms have historically maintained advantages

through faster execution, broader market visibility, and coordinated activity across multiple venues. Some participants are monitoring whether agent-based systems may affect how similar tools become available to retail users over time.

Retail Investors Gain New Execution Tools

Large financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock operate trading systems supported by global infrastructure, enabling real-time market monitoring, capital deployment across multiple venues, and coordinated risk management.

Retail investors, by contrast, often rely on more limited data access and manual execution processes, which can affect how quickly they respond to changing market conditions or manage exposures.

Networked AI agents are starting to change that dynamic.

Networked AI agents are being developed with features that support more coordinated

execution workflows. Moltbook’s framework allows agents to coordinate through smart contracts and form temporary collectives, sometimes referred to as “instant guilds,” which can share signals, pool liquidity, and execute specific strategies collaboratively.

Some market participants note that these structures represent an emerging approach to decentralized execution, with tools that are increasingly being tested outside traditional institutional environments.

Tokenization Expands Activity Beyond Crypto

Analysts note that developments in automated execution may extend beyond crypto-nativemarkets.

Tokenized real-world assets, including private credit, investment funds, and structured

products, are increasingly being issued and traded on-chain, bringing greater attention to how execution tools operate in these environments.

Market participants are monitoring how tokenization could broaden access to certain asset classes, while the adoption of coordinated execution systems continues to evolve alongside more automated trading workflows.

Stablecoins and On-Chain Settlement

Stablecoins are increasingly used as a settlement asset in on-chain markets, providing a common liquidity layer for a range of digital transactions.

Because stablecoins are typically structured to maintain a fixed value relative to a reference currency, they are often used in applications involving capital movement, liquidity

deployment, and exposure management without the price volatility associated with many other crypto assets.

Market participants note that stablecoin usage has expanded into areas such as cross-border payments and tokenized real-world asset settlement, and some developers are incorporating stablecoins into automated execution workflows.

In these contexts, stablecoins are often compared to cash-equivalent instruments in traditional finance, given their role in facilitating settlement and liquidity across trading environments.

New Platforms Position for Agent-Assisted Investing

A growing number of fintech platforms are developing products around agent-assisted investing, as artificial intelligence begins to play a larger role in automated investment workflows beyond research and portfolio monitoring.

Several companies are entering this area, including LeapCat, an AI-agent-based social wealth management platform backed by Crypto Flow Technology Limited. Built on the group’s

Chainstream infrastructure, LeapCat provides conversational interfaces and AI-supported execution tools for both traditional financial markets and digital assets through a single workflow.

The broader trend reflects increased interest in investment models where users can interact with strategies through natural language systems, rather than relying solely on multi-step trading platforms.

Security and Oversight Remain Areas of Focus

The growth of autonomous execution has prompted increased attention from regulators and cybersecurity researchers. Analysts note that agents operating through personal wallets raise questions around permissions management, transaction controls, and oversight, particularly as automated systems interact with decentralized protocols.

Market Structure Continues to Evolve

Some developers and market participants are exploring networked AI agents as part of broader changes in investment technology and execution infrastructure.

As tokenized asset markets expand, observers are monitoring how coordinated automated execution tools may influence access, workflow design, and participation across digital financial networks.



