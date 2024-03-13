Elevating Jiangsu's World Heritage Profile

Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event of “Charm of Jiangsu” held in New York

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 11th, the " Charm of Jiangsu, More Beautiful with You (New York)" cultural and tourism promotion event triumphantly took place. Representatives, including Elizabeth Chin from the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association, and over 50 delegates from American travel agencies, collectively participated in the promotional activities. The event aimed to initiate in-depth discussions and explore collaboration opportunities between Jiangsu and the North American cultural and tourism market.

Jiangsu, renowned as one of the most economically and culturally advanced provinces in the Yangtze River Delta region, stands as a highly acclaimed tourist destination in China. Throughout history, Jiangsu has gained prominence due to the nourishing influence of its water resources. The vast Yangtze River, the ancient Grand Canal, serene lakes, and expansive coastlines have enriched this land, creating a beautiful and abundant region with a profound cultural heritage. The event kicked off with an exquisite promotional video, immersing the audience in the immersive landscapes and charm of "Charm of Jiangsu." WIth the beautiful melody of The PiPa musical instrument performance “Jasmine flower”. The solo dance performance, "Drunken Clear Waves," delicately conveyed the poetic essence and graceful allure of Jiangnan, leaving a lasting impression.

Sharing the vibrant charm of Jiangsu and collectively savoring its beauty, representatives from the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association dynamically presented Jiangsu's rich cultural and tourism resources, focusing on its four world heritage sites. They also provided a detailed interpretation of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, encouraging more North American tourists to efficiently and conveniently enter Jiangsu. The goal is for them to enjoy the scenic landscapes, encounter the cultural richness, experience the way of life, taste diverse cuisine, and discover the beauty of Jiangsu.

Visitors to Jiangsu can appreciate the magnificent scenery of world natural heritage sites, feel the millennia of civilization reflected in the rippling waters, taste a variety of delicious local cuisine, and experience the vibrant cultural heritage. This promotional event showcased Jiangsu's dynamic water charm and cultural allure to North American tourists. It also served as an interactive platform for exchange and cooperation between Jiangsu and North American tourism agencies, further enhancing the international influence of the "Charm of Jiangsu" cultural and tourism brand. It contributes to propelling Jiangsu towards becoming a "world-class tourist destination."

