JM Attachments Reports 35% Demand Surge as Contractors Abandon Standard Equipment

JM Attachments reports record orders as construction industry faces equipment durability crisis heading into 2026 infrastructure boom.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JM Attachments Reports Record Orders as Industry Faces "Durability Crisis" Heading into 2026 Infrastructure BoomThe attachment failed on day three. A $4,500 excavator bucket, split clean through the side plate on a routine dig in South Carolina clay. The contractor lost two days of productivity, paid for emergency welding repairs, and still had to order a replacement.Stories like this are why JM Attachments LLC is struggling to keep up with demand.The U.S.-based heavy equipment attachment manufacturer reports a 35% increase in orders over the past six months as contractors abandon standard attachments in favor of reinforced, military-grade alternatives. The surge comes as the construction industry prepares for the largest infrastructure expansion in decades and as equipment failure rates reach what insiders describe as crisis levels."We're hearing the same story every single day," said Johan Melendez, CEO of JM Attachments LLC. "Contractors buy an attachment, it looks solid, the price seems reasonable, and then it fails in the field within weeks. The real cost isn't the attachment it's the downtime, the missed deadlines, the lost contracts. Contractors are done taking risks on equipment that can't handle real-world conditions."The Real Cost of Cheap AttachmentsIndustry data reveals a troubling trend: the average excavator bucket fails within 8-12 months of regular use. For contractors running multiple machines, that translates to thousands in replacements and tens of thousands in lost productivity annually.Structural welding failure remains the number one cause. Thin side plates, inadequate reinforcement, and substandard materials create weak points that fracture under load.Built Different: No Middlemen, No ExcusesUnlike attachment companies that rebrand generic equipment from third-party factories, JM Attachments designs, engineers, tests, and manufactures every product in-house."We're not resellers. We're manufacturers," Melendez emphasized. "Every attachment was designed by our team, built by our welders, and tested under load. That's why we offer a five-year warranty-we control every step."The HD Pro Series buckets feature AR400 steel side plates 50% thicker than industry standard, with triple-pass welding using military-spec techniques. The result? Attachments that outlast standard equivalents by 200-300%, with some contractors reporting five-plus years without structural failure.JM Attachments challenges contractors to compare products head-to-head against any brand."Bring your current bucket and ours, run them both for a week," Melendez said. "Test the welds. Check for deflection. Measure wear. Our products will outperform every time."The Warranty That Actually Means SomethingWhile most manufacturers offer limited one-year warranties with extensive exclusions, JM Attachments backs every product with an industry-leading five-year structural warranty covering welding integrity, side plate failure, and stress point damage."A warranty is only valuable if the company stands behind it," Melendez noted. "We're not interested in selling attachments and disappearing. We want contractors using our equipment five, ten, fifteen years from now."What Contractors Are Buying for 2026JM Attachments reports strongest demand across six categories: Heavy Duty Buckets for rocky, abrasive conditions; Skeleton Buckets for land clearing and sorting that handle root systems without tine deformation; Mechanical Thumbs for versatile material handling; Rakes for land development that prevent tine bending; Skid Steer Buckets for constant loading cycles; and Pallet Forks for material handling in lumber yards and warehousing.Custom Fabrication for Specialized NeedsBeyond standard products, JM Attachments offers custom fabrication for specialized requirements. As a direct manufacturer, the company engineers and builds custom solutions-from modified bucket geometries to specialized grapple configurations-with the same warranty coverage as standard products.See the Difference at CONEXPO 2026JM Attachments will showcase its complete lineup at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Diamond Lot Booth D1119**, March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Contractors are invited to bring competing attachments to the booth for direct comparison testing. The company will provide detailed structural analysis showing exactly why JM products outlast and outperform standard alternatives.CONEXPO attendees will receive exclusive show pricing, complimentary jobsite assessments, and custom fabrication consultations for specialized requirements."We're bringing attachments contractors can actually trust-and we're challenging anyone to bring their current equipment and compare it against ours," Melendez said. "Come see why we're confident enough to warranty our welds for five years and why we can build whatever you need, exactly how you need it."**Visit JM Attachments at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Diamond Lot Booth D1119, March 3-7, Las Vegas, Nevada.For detailed specifications, product comparisons, or to schedule a pre-show consultation, visit ** www.jmattachments.com

