JM Attachments LLC to Exhibit Heavy-Duty Excavator Attachments at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Diamond Lot Booth D119

JMA Claw Bucket Rake with hydraulic thumb Skeleton bucket with manual thumb

JM Attachments will showcase its latest excavator and skid steer attachments for construction, demolition, and land clearing professionals.

We are excited to showcase our heavy-duty attachments at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 and connect with contractors looking for reliable, real-world solutions.” — Johan Melendez, JM Attachments LLC

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JM Attachments LLC, a U.S.-based heavy equipment attachment company serving contractors nationwide, announced today that the company will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3–7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. JM Attachments will be exhibiting in the Diamond Lot at Booth D119.CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show and a key destination for contractors, fleet owners, dealers, rental companies, and equipment professionals seeking reliable tools for construction, demolition, earthmoving, and land development. JM Attachments will attend the show to connect with industry professionals and present a lineup of heavy-duty excavator attachments , including demolition attachments and land clearing attachments built for real jobsite performance.JM Attachments offers a wide range of excavator and skid steer products used daily across demanding applications. The company’s product lineup supports contractors working in site prep, utility work, roadwork, demolition, debris handling, land clearing, and general excavation. From daily production work to specialized projects, JM Attachments focuses on practical configurations that match real jobsite needs.For demolition and breaking applications, JM Attachments supplies Hydraulic Hammer solutions and related hammer accessories designed for consistent impact performance. The company also offers attachment changeover solutions such as the Hydraulic Quick Coupler, helping contractors reduce downtime when switching tools in the field. Ground penetration and hard-soil applications are supported by products such as Ripper Tooth, engineered to improve excavation efficiency in challenging terrain.While JM Attachments is a U.S.-based company, its manufacturing operations are supported through established global production partners that build products to JM Attachments specifications and quality standards. This global manufacturing approach, combined with U.S.-based warehousing, customer support, and logistics, allows the company to maintain strong product availability, competitive lead times, and reliable service for contractors across the United States.At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, JM Attachments will highlight core product categories that align with the tools contractors frequently search for, request, and purchase through the company website. The company manufactures and supplies heavy equipment attachment solutions including:• Digging Bucket• Heavy Duty Digging Bucket• Ditching Bucket• Trenching Bucket• Hydraulic Hammer• Post Driver Hammer• Hydraulic Quick Coupler• Ripper Tooth• Brush Rake• Grapple (including jobsite debris handling and material control configurations)• Excavator Thumb solutions for improved material handling control• Quick Coupler accessories and related attachment fitment components• Wear parts and jobsite consumables associated with buckets and hammer toolingJM Attachments also supports customers who require fitment guidance by machine class, pin sizing considerations, and configuration details that affect performance and compatibility. Company representatives can help contractors determine the correct attachment sizing based on excavator or skid steer class, typical material type, and expected duty cycle.A core focus of JM Attachments is delivering attachments designed for demanding real-world conditions. Customers depend on durable construction, reinforced wear areas, and practical designs that hold up under continuous use on active jobsites. To support buying confidence, JM Attachments emphasizes a clear warranty and purchase confidence program reflected across its website and customer support approach. Key warranty and policy highlights include:• Two Years Warranty on eligible products• Lifetime Warranty on Welding for covered manufacturing welds• Machine Compatibility Guarantee to help ensure correct fitment for the customer’s equipment• Easy Returns and Exchanges to reduce risk when selecting attachmentsThese warranty and support commitments are designed to help contractors invest in equipment with confidence, reduce downtime risk, and maintain productivity when attachments are required for daily jobsite output.“A contractor’s attachment is only as valuable as its performance on the jobsite,” said Johan Melendez, CEO of JM Attachments LLC. “At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, we’re excited to meet contractors face to face, showcase our product lineup, and discuss solutions that are built for real work in the field. We also want customers to know we stand behind what we sell through strong warranty coverage and practical support.”A featured video included in the press release highlights a real customer using a JM Attachments product on an active jobsite. The video demonstrates the performance, durability, and reliability of the attachment under actual working conditions, reinforcing the company’s focus on real-world use rather than staged demonstrations.During CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, attendees are invited to visit JM Attachments in the Diamond Lot at Booth D119 to learn more about the company’s product lineup, manufacturing approach, warranty coverage, and support capabilities. Company representatives will be available to discuss attachment selection by machine size, application type, and jobsite requirements, and to help customers identify the best tool for the job.JM Attachments serves customers throughout the United States and internationally, supporting contractors, equipment owners, dealers, and fleet operators who rely on attachments as essential productivity tools. CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 provides an opportunity for the company to connect with attendees looking for heavy-duty excavator attachments, demolition attachments, and land clearing attachments, and to highlight products and solutions that help contractors keep projects moving.For more information, visit www.jmattachments.com

Customer Using JMA Attachment in Real Worksite Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.