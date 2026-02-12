RCP hosts Meet your president session for IMT doctors
Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill
The session also explored the proposed Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill, which would see UK medical graduates prioritised for training places. Mumtaz reiterated the RCP’s position: supporting fairness in recruitment, protecting international medical graduates (IMGs) already working in the NHS and avoiding approaches that could worsen workforce shortages.
Training and career progression
Joined by RCP Linacre fellow, Dr Shruthi Konda, Mumtaz led a question and answer session with resident doctors that covered a wide range of practical issues, including:
- training limitations in smaller district general hospitals, with advice on escalation routes and alternative ways to meet curriculum requirements
- IMT3 rotations and specialty choice, clarifying that JRCPTB guidance encourages doctors in training to use IMY3 as an opportunity to undertake a specialty complementary to any chosen career path
- academic careers, with guidance on building research experience, networking and exploring opportunities beyond local regions
- CESR and portfolio pathways, highlighting the importance of using e-portfolios early and consistently
- ultrasound skills and the IMT curriculum, noting that curriculum reviews are ongoing, with supervision capacity a key consideration
