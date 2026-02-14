RCP policy priorities survey: shape the issues that matter most to doctors and patients

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is calling on its members and fellows to shape the college’s campaigning priorities for 2026.

Through a new survey, you can set the agenda, ensuring the RCP can speak as the authoritative voice of physicians on the issues that affect your working lives and the care your patients receive.

Have your say: respond to our campaign priority survey here.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: ‘The RCP is here to amplify the voice of physicians. By listening to our membership, we can campaign where it counts - on the challenges doctors face every day and the improvements that will make a real difference to their working lives and to the patients they care for.

‘This survey marks the next step in RCP’s mission to put physicians’ voices front and centre. By contributing your views, you will help us to set a campaigning agenda that will drive tangible improvements across the NHS.’

Over the past year, the RCP has led the way in advocating across key priorities: from tackling workforce and clinical pressures to training reform and addressing health inequalities and public health threats like air pollution.

This advocacy work has set the agenda, from the undignified and unsafe practice of corridor care to the rising competition ratios that threaten the future of the next generation of physicians. Your views, experiences and concerns have directly

contributed to detailed reports and position statements on artificial intelligence, obesity and air pollution.

Now, you have the opportunity to ensure our 2026 campaigning is rooted in your experience as physicians.