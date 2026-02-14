RCP publishes update on the NHS England Model Acute Pathway

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

'The NHS England Model Acute Pathway was developed in partnership with the Royal College of Physicians, the Society for Acute Medicine and the British Geriatrics Society. NHS England presented an early version of the guidance to the RCP’s Medical Specialties Board (MSB). Feedback collated from MSB members was shared with NHS England after the meeting.

'RCP Council was asked to review the standards and confirm any objections to endorsement. Following consultation with Council and feedback from resident doctor representatives, the RCP made clear to NHS England that its endorsement of the document was conditional on changes to the Tiers: to remove references to other staff groups (specialist nurses and AHPs) under Tier 2, and to specify that Tier 3 must be a consultant or specialist (SAS) grade doctor. These changes were accepted by NHS England, and RCP clinical vice president, Dr Hilary Williams, who led this work, agreed to endorse on behalf of the RCP. The RCP expects that for clarity, the descriptor “medical registrar” should only be used in relation to doctors.'