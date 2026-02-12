Progress Learning Acquires Georgia-Based Lennections to Expand Assessment Solutions

Progress Learning Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progress Learning , a leading K–12 standards-aligned instructional and assessment platform, today announced the acquisition of Lennections , a Georgia-based educational technology company known for its formative assessment solutions and early childhood observation tools.Founded in 2016, Lennections has built a strong reputation among Georgia educators for its Assesslets—pre-built formative assessments aligned to Georgia standards—and GKids, an early childhood observation platform used across Georgia’s elementary schools statewide."We're excited to welcome Lennections into the Progress Learning family," said Will Clemens, CEO, at Progress Learning. "They have created solutions that Georgia educators trust and rely on. By bringing Lennections' content and tools into our platform, we'll be able to serve even more students and teachers across the state while maintaining the quality and rigor that educators expect."The acquisition will enable Progress Learning to offer Lennections' popular Assesslets—short, standards-aligned formative assessments for tested subjects—through the Progress Learning platform starting in 2026. These assessments will complement Progress Learning's existing 200,000+ item bank and comprehensive assessment builder, giving Georgia educators more options for monitoring student progress and preparing for Georgia Milestones assessments.In addition, Progress Learning will continue to support GKids. The early childhood observation platform, which has become a standard tool for elementary educators across Georgia, through its partnership with the University of Georgia's College of Education."Joining Progress Learning allows us to reach more students and give our customers access to a more robust platform," said Jeff Casteel, co-founder of Lennections. "We've always been focused on helping Georgia teachers support their students, and this partnership will help us do that at a much larger scale."Lennections Assesslets will be integrated with and accessed through Progress Learnings beginning in the 2026–27 school year, gaining access to the full Progress Learning platform, including expanded content coverage across all four core subjects, personalized learning paths, gamification features, and comprehensive reporting tools.Progress Learning currently serves thousands of schools and districts nationwide, with a strong presence in Georgia. The company provides standards-aligned assessments, instructional resources, and adaptive intervention tools for K–12 students across ELA, math, science, social studies, and college and career readiness.

