Progress Learning Ranks #2 in Texas for Quality Review Scores in HB 1605 Supplemental Math Evaluation

Progress Learning’s TEKS-aligned math program earned a 95% rating from the Texas SBOE with strong results across grades 3-8 math and Algebra I–II, Geometry.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progress Learning , a leading K-12 standards-aligned education platform, today announced its approval through the Texas House Bill 1605 Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process with exceptional scores across all evaluated criteria. The approval covers mathematics for grades 3-8, Algebra I, Algebra II, and Geometry, enabling Texas school districts to access state instructional materials funding for the platform. Progress Learning was ranked #2 statewide among publishers reviewed in the Texas House Bill 1605 Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process for supplemental mathematics. The company earned a 95% cumulative Quality Review (QR) score, reflecting the platform’s strong alignment to TEKS and its effectiveness in helping students master grade-level standards.The State Board of Education's rigorous IMRA evaluation assessed Progress Learning across six critical instructional dimensions, with the platform receiving notably high scores in areas including Intentional Instructional Design, Progress Monitoring, and Supports for All Learners. This approval positions Progress Learning among the first wave of instructional materials to meet the state's enhanced quality standards under HB 1605."This IMRA approval validates what thousands of Texas educators already know – that Progress Learning delivers the rigorous, TEKS-aligned content and assessments needed to drive student success," said Amy Brown, Chief Product and Academics Officer of Progress Learning. "With this approval, we're not just offering exceptional instructional materials; we're making them accessible through dedicated state funding, removing barriers for districts committed to improving math outcomes."The approval enables Texas districts to utilize the additional $40 per student in HB 1605 funding specifically allocated for state-approved instructional materials. Districts can stack this funding with existing Instructional Materials and Technology Allotment (IMTA) dollars, significantly expanding their ability to provide comprehensive mathematics support across all campuses.The IMRA review process evaluated Progress Learning's mathematics materials across six dimensions:- Intentional Instructional Design- Progress Monitoring Capabilities- Supports for All Learners- Depth and Coherence of Key Concepts- Balance of Conceptual and Procedural Understanding- Productive Struggle OpportunitiesProgress Learning's scores exceeded expectations in all categories, with particularly strong performance in progress monitoring and support systems – critical components for addressing learning gaps and preparing students for state assessments."In a time when Texas schools are working tirelessly to accelerate learning and close pandemic-related gaps, having access to state-approved, high-quality materials is crucial," said Brown. "Our IMRA scores reflect our commitment to providing not just content, but comprehensive tools that enable data-driven instruction and meaningful intervention."The IMRA approval builds on Progress Learning's established track record in Texas. A recent study of Forney ISD demonstrated significant positive impacts on MAP Math, Reading, and Science scores, as well as STAAR Math performance. The platform currently serves over 300 Texas districts.Progress Learning offers unique advantages for Texas educators, including:- 200,000+ TEKS-aligned items across all core subjects- Adaptive intervention through Liftoff for grades 2-8- Customizable assessments that mirror state’s format- Real-time data and reporting at student, class, campus, and district levels- Age-appropriate gamification to drive student engagementTo support districts considering a move, Progress Learning has developed comprehensive migration and implementation support, including data transfer capabilities, professional development, and dedicated Texas-based support teams. Districts approved to use HB 1605 funding can bypass standard RFP processes, accelerating implementation timelines.About Progress LearningProgress Learning is a comprehensive K-12 education platform that combines rigorous standards-aligned content, adaptive intervention, and powerful assessment tools to support student achievement. Born from the integration of USATestprep, Education Galaxy, and Horizon Education, Progress Learning serves millions of students nationwide with a mission to help every learner reach their full potential. The platform offers complete coverage across ELA, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and College & Career Readiness, providing educators with the tools needed to personalize learning, track progress, and drive measurable outcomes.For more information about Progress Learning's IMRA approval and available implementation support, visit https://progresslearning.com/schools-districts/texas/k-12/ or contact us at info@progresslearning.com.

