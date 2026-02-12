Dr. Natalie Marks Joins OpenVet as Chief Veterinary Officer

Dr. Natalie Marks | Chief Veterinary Officer | OpenVet | The only universal medical system for all animal species Adam Sager, Founder and CEO of OpenVet OpenVet | The first universal medical system for all species on Earth

Dr. Marks joins founders Adam Sager and Dr. Andrew Heller to bridge the gap between clinical complexity and medical-grade AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenVet, the creator of the first medical intelligence infrastructure built for the full complexity of animal health, today announced that Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ, CCFP, Elite FFCP-V, has joined its core leadership team as Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO). Dr. Marks joins Founder and CEO Adam Sager and Co-Founder and COO Andrew Heller, DVM, to advance OpenVet’s mission to arm every veterinarian with the world's best intelligence, empowering them to practice at the absolute limit of their professional judgment.

Dr. Marks brings over two decades of clinical leadership to OpenVet, having previously served as co-owner and medical director of Blum Animal Hospital, the largest small-animal practice in Chicago. A prominent voice in the profession, she is an Elite Fear Free and Cat Friendly Certified Professional and currently leads VANE, the most prestigious angel investor group in veterinary medicine.

“Natalie represents veterinary medicine at its best: rigorous, accountable, and grounded in real clinical responsibility,” said Adam Sager, Founder and CEO of OpenVet. “We’re building infrastructure veterinarians can rely on in the moments that matter. Natalie has observed that many veterinarians are challenged to make high-stakes decisions without complete access to information. That perspective will shape how we scale OpenVet in a way that strengthens clinical judgment and earns trust in practice.”

“OpenVet’s product-market fit is the most immediate I’ve encountered; it solves the fundamental pain of accessing expert-level intelligence at the point of care,” said Dr. Marks. “In light of the evolving FDA guidance for Clinical Decision Support (CDS) systems, it is clear the industry must move toward a standard of transparency and clinician-in-the-loop reasoning. OpenVet is the only platform already meeting this benchmark, providing a defensible clinical memory that empowers veterinarians to practice at their absolute peak.”

“In veterinary medicine, we don't need tools that replace our judgment; we need systems that clarify our thinking under pressure,” noted Dr. Heller,. “Natalie is a titan in this field. Her expertise ensures that, as we scale our computable medical framework, every insight remains grounded in the patient's biological reality. She is the perfect bridge between the frontier of AI and the frontlines of the clinic.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with Adam and Andrew,” Dr. Marks said. “Their partnership exemplifies how great leadership drives meaningful innovation. Adam’s world-class technical rigor, shaped by safety-critical systems, paired with Andrew’s deeply respected clinical leadership, creates a foundation few startups ever achieve. Together, they are building OpenVet with the clarity, integrity, and vision needed to responsibly scale intelligence that truly serves our profession.”

Dr. Marks will join Adam Sager at the Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) in Las Vegas from February 15-18, 2026. To schedule a meeting with the leadership team, please contact humans@openvet.ai.

Exclusive Private Beta Access

Coinciding with Dr. Marks’ appointment, OpenVet is opening limited slots for its Private Beta Program, which is free-forever for veterinarians. To maintain the highest standards of clinical integrity and safety, the beta is currently restricted to licensed veterinarians. Accepted clinicians will gain early access to OpenVet’s intelligence infrastructure to provide real-world feedback and help shape the future of medical-grade AI in animal health.

Licensed veterinarians can request access by visiting OpenVet Beta, or by emailing humans@openvet.ai with their credentials.

To read Dr. Marks’ perspective on what ‘trustworthy clinical AI’ should mean for veterinary medicine—drawing on the FDA’s latest Clinical Decision Support guidance—visit OpenVet’s Resources: ‘The FDA Just Defined What Trustworthy Clinical AI Looks Like. Veterinary Medicine Should Pay Attention.' https://www.openvet.ai/resources/fda-trustworthy-clinical-ai



About OpenVet

OpenVet is building the underlying medical intelligence infrastructure for animal health. The company decodes species complexity, fragmented evidence, and real clinical risk into a single computable medical framework. Its mission is to arm every veterinarian with the world's best intelligence, empowering them to practice at the absolute limit of their potential. OpenVet turns veterinary knowledge into structured clinical intelligence that supports clarity, accountability, and patient safety at the point of care.

