Sofema Online Introduces Licensed SCORM Content for Internal Aviation Regulatory Training Delivery

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced the availability of licensed SCORM training content for organizations seeking to deliver aviation regulatory training internally through their own Learning Management Systems ( LMS ).The licensed model provides access to more than 525 regulatory and vocational training courses aligned with EASA, UAE GCAR, Saudi GACA, FAA, UK CAA, and OTAR regulatory frameworks. The content is supplied in SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 formats, enabling integration with most LMS platforms.According to the company, the licensing structure allows organizations to host the training material on their internal systems and deliver courses to employees without per-user limitations. The model is designed for internal employee use only and does not permit resale or commercial redistribution.Under the licensing terms, when an organization purchases an Initial course, the corresponding Recurrent course is provided at no additional cost, where available. Sofema Online also offers guest access for organizations that wish to review course content prior to licensing.The licensing fees are structured according to course duration. A half- to three-quarter-day course is offered at a flat rate of 2,585 EUR, while a one-day course is priced at 3,250 EUR. Multi-day courses are calculated using a base price model with incremental discounts applied for longer durations.The company states that the licensing model may offer cost advantages for organizations training larger groups of employees. Based on a standard one-day course license, the cost structure reaches a break-even point at approximately 37 users when compared to per-user access models. As the number of trainees increases, the cost differential expands due to the absence of individual seat charges.SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model) is an industry standard that enables digital training content to integrate with an LMS and track learner progress and completion data.Sofema Online indicated that the licensed SCORM content is intended to support internal compliance management, regulatory awareness, and structured workforce development within aviation organizations.Organizations may request guest access to evaluate specific training programs prior to purchase.

