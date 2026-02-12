Tothemoon Presents Its New Affiliate Program

Earn up to 70% commission with the Tothemoon Affiliate Program

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tothemoon , a leading crypto trading platform, is proud to announce its new Affiliate Program, designed to enable creators, influencers, and web partners to earn high crypto-based commissions by referring users to the Tothemoon ecosystem.Affiliates can earn up to 70% commission on trading and crypto card activity from every referred user’s account, with lifetime earnings turning each referral into long-term, recurring income. They also receive 10% from every other affiliate they bring into the program, creating even more earning potential.“We built the Tothemoon Affiliate Program to reward our strong community and strategic partners,” said a Tothemoon spokesperson. “By offering high commission rates and ongoing lifetime revenue, we’re creating a partnership ecosystem that benefits both creators and the wider crypto audience.“The program is open to a wide range of partners, including content creators, influencers, bloggers, and crypto community leaders. Once approved, affiliates receive a unique referral link and access to tracking tools that make it easy to monitor performance and earnings.Joining and earning is straightforward:1. Apply through the Tothemoon affiliate page 2. Share your referral link with your audience3. Earn commissions automatically when referred users tradeAll commissions are calculated transparently and paid daily in cryptocurrency, ensuring a smooth experience for partners worldwide.Unlike traditional affiliate programs, Tothemoon’s model focuses on lifetime revenue, allowing affiliates to continue earning as long as their referred users remain active on the platform. This approach reflects Tothemoon’s commitment to sustainable partnerships rather than short-term promotions.About TothemoonTothemoon is a global crypto platform on a mission to make digital finance accessible, secure, and intuitive for everyone. Established in 2017, it serves a community across 160+ countries and supports more than 350 cryptocurrencies, Tothemoon offers a complete ecosystem that empowers users to trade, invest, and grow in the crypto space, all in one place. With a commitment to cutting-edge security and an ever-evolving suite of tools, Tothemoon is redefining what’s possible in digital finance, helping users worldwide reach beyond the ordinary.For more information, visit the Tothemoon platform and explore a new world of crypto possibilities.

