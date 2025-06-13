Tothemoon Presents Its Updated Crypto Card, for Simplifying Payments

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tothemoon , a leading global crypto platform proudly presents its upgraded crypto card the Tothemoon Card with impressively low fees, making everyday crypto transactions simple and easy.The card is available in a virtual format, with a physical card on the way. It allows users to pay directly with their crypto holdings, no need for manual conversions to fiat. With real-time token swaps at checkout, spending crypto becomes as intuitive as using a traditional debit card.What sets the Tothemoon Card apart:Zero issuance and maintenance feesTransparent card payment fees of 0.15% in the EEAHigh €15,000 daily spending limitGlobal ATM withdrawalsTop-tier security features, including instant card blocking, PIN changes, and real-time transaction alerts“This card isn’t just a product, it’s a solution to the biggest barrier in crypto adoption: real-world usability,” said Alexander Petrushin, CEO of Tothemoon. “We’ve built it with transparency, flexibility, and user control at its core. You can pay with crypto instantly and securely, anywhere that cards are accepted.”These improvements reflect Tothemoon's commitment to making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. With over 300 supported tokens, multiple staking options, 24/7 multilingual dedicated customer support, and a commitment to user-centric innovation, Tothemoon continues to redefine what's possible in digital finance.About TothemoonFounded in 2017, Tothemoon is a global crypto platform with a full-featured trading ecosystem serving users in over 160 countries and supporting more than 300 cryptocurrencies, Tothemoon provides tools to trade, invest, and now spend digital assets with confidence.DisclaimerCrypto-assets held in your Tothemoon account are not e-money, are not considered legal tender, and are not covered by deposit guarantee or investor compensation schemes. Crypto-assets are highly volatile and may result in the loss of your capital. Regulatory protections for crypto-assets may be limited or unavailable in some jurisdictions. Use of the card and related services is subject to eligibility checks and identity verification. Please carefully read the full Terms and Conditions and Risk Disclosures before using any Tothemoon services. This functionality is powered by a BaaS solution from UNL.Cypher Trading UAB, operating under the brand name “Tothemoon”, is a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registered in Lithuania under number 306094924, operating in accordance with the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing. The Tothemoon Card is issued by Unlimit EU Ltd, an Electronic Money Institution licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus under license number 115.1.3.7/2018.

