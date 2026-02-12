CustomWeather Offers Cost-Effective Solar Battery Optimization Solution to Maximize Grid Output

CustomWeather

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomWeather, Inc . announces a cost-effective Solar Battery Optimization solution to serve utilities, module makers and integrators running XML systems. ERA5 baselines, GFS next-day Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) data, and live estimated temperature and humidity offer a budget-friendly option to operators for daily planning and to help optimize performance. All data is global and available via API for reliable access and easy integration.Operators are under increasing pressure to cut curtailment and maximize grid value from variable output. Weather drives 20-30% of solar and battery forecast errors amid volatile wholesale prices. Unpredictable markets, and the growth of hybrid solar storage assets make this concern a growing priority. Developed by CustomWeather exclusively, our Estimator Grids provide a snapshot every 10 minutes at 10km resolution of the estimated conditions for any point on Earth, including essentials such as current temperature, humidity, dew point, wind speed/direction, and barometric pressure. CustomWeather's bundle—ERA5 historicals, GFS next-day GHI, and live Estimator Grid data - provides operators the daily planning and real-time data they need to optimize performance in a budget-friendly package.For more information about this solution and all of our options for Renewables, visit https://customweather.com/industry-solutions/renewable-energy/ For complete climate data & historical information visit https://customweather.com/products/historical-data-analytics/ About CustomWeatherSan Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 25 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit CustomWeather.com. To get your latest forecast, check MyForecast.com.

