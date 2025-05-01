CustomWeather Launches a-la-carte Customized Daily Marine Reports

CustomWeather

Offshore Platforms, Dredging, Marine Surveying and related marine sectors can order custom marine reports, delivered daily for pinpoint locations worldwide.

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomWeather , Inc. announces it has launched an easy-to-use online subscription option to allow those in the highly weather-sensitive marine industry to purchase daily weather reports and forecasts, tailored for their precise location. These reports contain detailed wind, wave, and weather information. Subscribers can request location forecasts by coordinates for precise forecasting even in remote ocean locations. Subscribers can request multiple updates per day and specify the timing of each forecast update. Forecasts are provided in PDF format via email or, for US customers, via MMS.Geoff Flint, CustomWeather CEO, explained, “We recognize that the marine industry is extremely weather-sensitive and needs daily information that is tailored for their precise location in order for their team to properly plan, ensure worker safety and deploy resources. Our goal is to offer an easy option to ensure that timely, accurate and affordable marine and weather data is provided consistently on a daily basis in a format that is easy to use and distribute. We’ve been providing premium weather services to businesses around the world for 25 years and we are now offering some of those services via a simple online subscription for quick and immediate access.”For the month of May, subscribers will get an introductory discount of 25% off. To subscribe, visit https://customweather.com/order-reports/ About CustomWeatherSan Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 20 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit CustomWeather.com. To get your latest forecast, check MyForecast.com

