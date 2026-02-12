ProducifyX™ Launches Coffee to Connect™ — A Human-First LinkedIn Outreach Service

Coffee to Connect™ in action.

ProducifyX introduces Coffee to Connect™, helping leaders build authentic LinkedIn connections and generate consistent high-quality conversations.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProducifyX officially announced the launch of Coffee to Connect™, its second core service offering, designed to help leaders build meaningful client relationships, recruit organically, and generate high‑quality conversations on LinkedIn at scale, without sounding automated or transactional.

Coffee to Connect™ was not born in a boardroom. It was born in the real world through years of hands‑on recruiting, business building, and one persistent challenge, time. For ProducifyX Co‑Founder George Zimny, LinkedIn had always been one of the most powerful and most underused recruiting and relationship tools available. “Some of the best hires and strongest relationships in my career came from LinkedIn, connecting with people who weren’t actively looking, but were open to real conversations,” said Zimny. “The challenge was never the value of LinkedIn. The challenge was consistency.”

As a recruiting leader, George relied heavily on LinkedIn to source talent organically, identifying high‑quality individuals, connecting personally, and building trust over time. But like many leaders, operational demands constantly pulled him away from maintaining a steady outreach rhythm. “Every year it felt like a New Year’s resolution. I’d block an hour every Friday to source, connect, and message on LI. It worked for a few weeks. Then business priorities took over, and consistency disappeared.” That same pattern followed when George became a partial owner at global executive search firm N2Growth, where LinkedIn became a powerful channel for building relationships with senior executives and potential clients, but again, consistency proved elusive.

The Turning Point: In mid‑2025, a former ProducifyX client reached out with a simple request: help them use LinkedIn more effectively. George went to the market searching for a solution and quickly realized the available tools either felt robotic, impersonal, or spam‑driven. So ProducifyX built its own. “We didn’t want automation pretending to be human. We wanted technology that supports real, thoughtful outreach, the kind that actually builds relationships,” Zimny said.

What Coffee to Connect Does: Coffee to Connect is a white‑glove, LinkedIn outreach service that operates seamlessly on behalf of a client, helping leaders build consistent, warm, and authentic connections with talent, prospects, and industry relationships. Rather than blast messaging or scripted outreach, Coffee to Connect focuses on human‑centered communication at scale, creating a steady flow of meaningful conversations without the typical spam feel. The service was designed to deliver consistent relationship‑driven outreach, personalized messaging that sounds natural and authentic, a predictable stream of quality conversations, and significant time savings for busy leaders. Early users report the service feels fundamentally different from traditional outreach tools; more human, more personal, and far more effective. Many cite stronger conversations, better connection quality, and meaningful time savings.

Human‑First, Not Automation‑First: Coffee to Connect reflects a core belief at ProducifyX: relationships still matter, even at scale. “Technology should remove friction, not remove humanity,” said Zimny. “Coffee to Connect exists to help leaders do what they already know works, start real relationships before transactions, just more consistently and without the time burden.”

Expanding the ProducifyX Platform: Coffee to Connect now joins ProducifyX’s flagship TalentEngine℠ service, further strengthening the company’s mission to humanize top‑of‑funnel recruiting and client lead generation through a blend of smart technology and real human connection.

About ProducifyX: ProducifyX is a technology‑enabled recruiting and relationship development platform that helps organizations expand their top‑of‑funnel pipeline through human‑centered processes, intelligent technology, and white‑glove execution. Its core offerings, TalentEngine and Coffee to Connect, are designed to help leaders recruit more, connect more, and grow more, while reducing administrative burden.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.