ProducifyX Appoints First CEO to Lead Surge in National Demand

Kelli White steps into the CEO role as ProducifyX accelerates nationwide growth in talent sourcing and recruiting innovation.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProducifyX is proud to announce the official appointment of Kelli White as its first Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company’s rapid evolution from startup to national recruiting force.

While the move may appear ahead of schedule, it comes at a perfect inflection point. ProducifyX has seen explosive growth in recent quarters, and its bold, category-defining recruiting model calls for executive leadership that blends vision, operational clarity, and human-first decision-making. Kelli White, who has been quietly operating in this capacity for months, now formally steps into the CEO role.

White originally joined ProducifyX as Director of Transformation. In a short time, she became the strategic heartbeat of the business—bringing structure to scale, clarity to chaos, and inspiration to the team. With a background in building high-performing teams, developing people-first systems, and leading with empathy, she is uniquely equipped to guide the next chapter of the company’s growth. A mother of five and self-proclaimed master of organized chaos, White brings a rare balance of grit and grace to the table.

Simultaneously, Cara Drysdale has been named Chief Operations Officer, following her tenure as Director of Operations. Drysdale’s work has been instrumental in building the internal infrastructure and workflows that have allowed ProducifyX to grow quickly without compromising on execution on client outcomes. Her ability to turn strategy into repeatable, scalable systems has been vital to the firm’s success.

“From day one, Kelli and Cara have shown up like owners; leading, innovating, and holding us to a higher standard. This announcement simply puts the titles behind the impact they’ve already made,” said George Zimny, Co-Founder of ProducifyX. “With Kelli as CEO and Cara as COO, we are more equipped than ever to scale intentionally and serve our clients at the highest level. Their leadership and innovating thinking are a huge part of what makes ProducifyX special.”

ProducifyX stands at the intersection of recruiting automation and human connection. Unlike traditional models that rely heavily on a traditional staffing approach, the company offers a systemized approach that activates cold sourcing channels on behalf of its clients, filters and humanizes the process, and delivers only pre-qualified, aligned talent. Clients don’t waste time sifting through noise, they get ready-to-interview candidates who are aligned with their brand, culture, and opportunity.

The model has struck a nerve in the market. ProducifyX now partners with clients across financial services, insurance, healthcare, real estate, retail, legal, professional services and more. From national brands to emerging businesses, leaders are increasingly turning to ProducifyX to transform the way they hire.

The company’s approach is grounded in performance, culture fit, and brand alignment, all without losing the human touch. With White and Drysdale at the helm, ProducifyX is well-positioned to continue its meteoric growth and help even more companies reimagine their recruiting strategies.

For companies looking to evaluate the health of their current hiring systems, ProducifyX offers a Free Hiring Audit, a no-strings-attached tool designed to identify inefficiencies and opportunities within the recruiting funnel. It’s one more way the company is delivering value and driving meaningful change in the industry.

As ProducifyX continues to scale, one thing remains clear: bold leadership and innovative thinking are at the heart of its story.

