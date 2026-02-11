Jodi Avery Relocates Office to South Tampa

Jodi Avery with her son, Hunter Avery, and daughter, Elizabeth Uline.

Tampa Bay real estate professional Jodi Avery, P.A., has relocated her office to Keller Williams South Tampa, continuing the growth of her family-led firm.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jodi Avery, P.A., a highly respected and award-winning Tampa Bay real estate professional, announces the relocation of her office to Keller Williams South Tampa , located at 3003 W. Azeele Street, Tampa, Florida.This move marks an exciting step forward as Jodi Avery continues to expand her business and elevate service for buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Tampa Bay region.Jodi Avery has earned widespread recognition for excellence and leadership, including the 2025 Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” Real Estate Agent award, Tampa Magazine’s “Best of the City” Real Estate Agent honors in 2024 and 2025, and Tampa Bay Female Real Producer for 2024. She is also a recipient of the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year Award from Florida Realtors.Relocating to Keller Williams South Tampa supports Jodi Avery’s continued commitment to concierge-level service, collaboration, and innovation. “I am honored to work alongside my son, Hunter Avery, and daughter, Elizabeth Uline, making this a true next-generation leadership firm, with their talents guiding every client experience,” Avery said.At the heart of Jodi Avery’s business is a philosophy rooted in integrity, compassion, and service to others. Her guiding business motto reflects these values and shapes every client relationship: “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.” — Mother TeresaAbout Keller WilliamsAustin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices and 161,000 affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com or Keller Williams South Tampa https://southtampa.kw.com News Provided By: Digital Lightbridge Marketing AgencyMedia Contact: Richard W. Hayes, Call: (813) 956-6800, Email: rhayes@digitallightbridge.comPhotos available:Jodi Avery, P.A., award-winning Tampa Bay real estate professional.Jodi Avery with her son, Hunter Avery, and daughter, Elizabeth Uline.

