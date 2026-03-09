Tampa Bay Real Estate Star Jodi Avery to Host National TV Show

Jodi Avery, P.A., award-winning Tampa Bay real estate professional.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Dream Media and Tech proudly announces that Jodi Avery, an award-winning real estate professional, has been selected as the Tampa Bay host of its acclaimed national lifestyle and real estate television show, The American Dream TV: Across The Country.The Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning series blends compelling storytelling with real estate expertise, spotlighting elite realtors chosen for their reputation, peer recognition, and client acclaim. Each episode features authentic stories of neighborhoods, lifestyle trends, and the American Dream in action. The show airs on cable television networks including HGTV, Travel Channel, and CNBC, and is available on most streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Roku.Executive producer Craig Sewing personally selects hosts to represent each market's voice. “We are thrilled to welcome Jodi Avery as the host for Tampa Bay,” said Craig Sewing. “Jodi’s exceptional track record, deep community roots, and genuine passion for helping people achieve their dreams make her the perfect representative to showcase the vibrant real estate landscape and lifestyle of Greater Tampa Bay on our national stage.”“I’m absolutely thrilled and honored to join The American Dream TV: Across The Country as the host for Tampa Bay,” said Jodi Avery. “This incredible platform allows me to share the energy, beauty, and endless opportunities of our region with viewers nationwide while celebrating the stories of people turning their homeownership dreams into reality. It’s going to be an exciting journey!”Jodi Avery brings over 30 years of experience and top-tier recognition to the role, including the 2025 Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” Real Estate Agent, Tampa Magazine’s “Best of the City” Real Estate Agent in 2024, Tampa Bay Female Real Producer of the Year for 2024, and was featured as One of the Most Inspiring Women in Business in 2025 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine.About Jodi Avery, P.A. Jodi Avery is a Broker Associate at Keller Williams South Tampa (3003 W. Azeele Street, Tampa, Florida). Jodi leads her next-generation real estate team with her son, Hunter Avery, and daughter, Elizabeth Uline, delivering concierge-level service rooted in faith, integrity, and kindness. For more information, visit www.jodiavery.com About American Dream Media and TechAmerican Dream Media and Tech is the producer of the national lifestyle and real estate television series The American Dream TV: Across The Country. For more information, visit www.americandreamnetwork.tv

