Native American Direct Loans expand to Squaxin Island Tribe

VA Native American Direct Loan staff Casandra Kelting and Justin Stephenson recently traveled to the southernmost inlets of the Salish Sea in Washington to meet with seven bands of the Squaxin Island Tribe who, after signing an MOU, will now have access to the low-interest Native American Direct Loan Program (NADL) to buy, build or renovate a home on the federal trust lands of the tribe, thus making homeownership more affordable.

Known as the “People of the Water” for their close relationship with the sea and sea life, the Squaxin Island Tribe has more than 550 members, including many Veterans and service members.

After the signing ceremony, Kelting and Stephenson toured the tribal lands, where Vietnam Veteran and Squaxin Island Tribal member John Krise showed them the tribe’s Veteran memorial, which displays a paddle reaching out of the water to represent each Veteran who has served. “The tour was very informative, and it was apparent how much pride and admiration the tribe has for their members who have served our nation,” said Stephenson. “It was our pleasure to be able to inform them of the NADL program, which some of them will hopefully use to buy a home.”

Following the tour, Kelting and Stephenson attended the tribe’s annual emergency preparedness event, where they distributed NADL information, answered questions and engaged interested Veterans.

“As a Native American, I know what it means to these communities when VA is able to sign NADL MOUs and then open the door for Native American Veterans to buy, build and renovate homes,” said Kelting. “It is a win for the Veteran and the tribe, because housing deficits are alleviated when Veterans are able to secure a NADL to own a home. I’m truly honored to work for VA, where I can help my fellow Native Americans, like those in the Squaxin Tribe, become homeowners.”

Native American Veterans have a long and proud tradition of military service, and they continue to serve at higher rates than many other demographic groups today. Due to this, Congress passed Public Law 102-547 in 1992, which established the NADL program for Native Americans, who have historically had trouble accessing mortgages to buy homes on federal trust lands. In addition to Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives, it also enables access for Pacific Islanders—which include American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. Since the program’s inception, VA has signed 118 Memorandums of Understanding with tribal governments.

VA’s NADL team maintains a vigorous schedule to engage Native American communities throughout the United States and its territories at events like the Squaxin MOU signing to inform Native American Veterans of the benefit they have earned.

In addition to a NADL, Native American Veterans can also apply for a VA-guaranteed home loan for use on fee-simple properties (full and complete ownership of land outside federal trust lands). Those in the Native American community can learn more about the NADL program by visiting the NADL website or attending an informational session. Also, VA recently created a video to serve as a guide for tribes to understand the MOU process. The video can be accessed on the VA Loan Guaranty Training Website under ‘Available Training – Native American Direct Loans.’ VA is committed to working with tribal communities throughout the country to expand the NADL program.