Where precision meets purpose: VA clinical laboratory scientists

If you’re interested in using science and technology to perform diagnostic testing while serving the Veteran community, a career as a clinical laboratory scientist at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) might be right for you. Also called medical technologists, clinical laboratory scientists at VA play a crucial role in ensuring Veterans receive accurate, timely, and life-saving diagnoses through their work in labs across the country. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of a VA clinical laboratory scientist career and browse open positions near you.

Mission-driven work, with benefits

VA’s mission-driven service is a draw for many clinical laboratory scientists who want to make a real difference with their work.

“It’s really rewarding to know that you’re doing something for a Veteran,” said Liliana Arce, a microbiology/molecular medical technologist. “There’s a lot of benefits working for VA that you aren’t going to get anywhere else.”

One such benefit—the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology that is already elevating diagnostic capabilities in labs across VA. From automated tracking systems to quieter machines, VA’s commitment to innovation enables clinical laboratory scientists to work with the latest tools that improve efficiency and accuracy.

VA also offers competitive employment benefits, like health, dental and vision insurance, generous leave and educational incentives so that health care providers and support staff feel valued and equipped to provide the best in care. Check out the total rewards of a VA health care career online.

VA is hiring

VA needs qualified, dedicated clinical laboratory scientists like you to join our team. Support the health and wellbeing of Veterans across the country in one of these critical clinical laboratory scientist roles:

Check out other medical laboratory positions at VA today by navigating to Allied Health Jobs and selecting “Clinical Laboratory Scientists.”

Join our mission

Apply your expertise in a collaborative, mission-driven environment with opportunities for growth and innovation. Explore current clinical laboratory scientist opportunities today and discover how you can help support delivering the care our nation’s Veterans have earned. Learn more at VA Careers.