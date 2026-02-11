From uniform to unforgettable: BHM Veteran spotlights

Throughout Black History Month (BHM), the Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) is honored to highlight the stories of Black Veterans whose commitment to community endures long after they hang up their uniforms. In this week’s “From Uniform to Unforgettable” feature, we recognize six extraordinary individuals who have turned their service into a lifelong legacy.

Carl McPherson Sr. | U.S. Army

Service span: Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War, Post-9/11

With a career spanning 30 years and multiple defining eras of conflict, Carl McPherson Sr. rooted his service in leadership and mission readiness. As a Field Artillery leader, he held key responsibilities that strengthened units and shaped the soldiers under his command.

The essence of his service: McPherson’s greatest pride lies not in medals, but in mentorship. He cherishes the memory of watching those he led grow, develop and eventually step into leadership roles themselves. For him, service is a commitment to leaving people better than he found them—a value he carries forward today.

Enid Blanton | U.S. Air Force

Service span: Gulf War Era

Enid Blanton is proud of the resilience and lifelong friendships forged during her time in the Air Force—relationships she credits with shaping her character. Since transitioning to civilian life, she has embraced new roles as wife, mother and trailblazing entrepreneur.

The essence of her service: As the CEO and owner of Ancestry Cigars Inc., Blanton achieved a historic milestone as the first African American woman to hold a tobacco license in the State of Illinois. She views military service as a dedication to “making sure people can be free,” a principle she upholds through her continued support of Veteran-focused organizations.

Charles Allen, MD | National Guard/Reserve

Service span: Gulf War Era

Dr. Charles Allen served for 17 years as a pilot, embodying a role that demands absolute precision, trust and calm under pressure. His career highlights the diverse tapestry of Black Veteran service, demonstrating excellence in high-demand, technical specialties that support national readiness.

The essence of his service: Allen’s story is a testament to duty. Whether in the cockpit or the clinic, he brings skill and responsibility to every mission, representing the many professionals who have served with distinction across every branch and specialty.

Dr. Antwanisha Williamson | U.S. Navy

Service span: 18+ years

Dr. Antwanisha Williamson spent over 18 years supporting global missions and leading sailors through complex operational demands. She takes immense pride in having broken barriers as a female leader, “creating space, setting standards, and ensuring those who followed had clearer pathways to succeed.”

The essence of her service: Williamson views service as “both a calling and a catalyst for change.” After earning her doctorate researching the lived experiences of women Veterans, she now applies that knowledge as a leader in the NAACP and national advocacy circles. She designs programs that prioritize equity and access, proving that leadership and excellence have no single look.

Dennis May | U.S. Air Force

Service span: 1981–2007

Retired Colonel Dennis May’s career is defined by organizational excellence. Commanding the 17th Mission Support Squadron at Goodfellow AFB, he led his unit to be named “Best Mission Support Squadron” twice. Following his retirement, he brought this expertise to the VA.

The essence of his service: May revolutionized Veteran support by creating and leading the first-ever Veterans Employment Office at VA, a model that became a template across the federal government and drove VA’s Veteran employment to near-record highs. He retired as CMV’s own beloved deputy director. Today, he continues to give back as Vice President for Veterans Outreach with the Air Force Cadet Officer Mentor Association, living by the credo “Integrity first, service before self, excellence in all we do.”

Tee Marie Hanible | U.S. Marine Corps

Service span: 20 Years

Tee Marie Hanible’s 20-year career is a masterclass in leadership under pressure. Deploying to Iraq in 2003, she was the only woman in one of the first units to deploy, a testament to her courage and trailblazing spirit.

The essence of her service: Since retiring, Hanible has become a force for community wellness as the Founder and CEO of Operation Heroes Connect, a nonprofit focused on youth development and support for displaced Veterans. As bestselling author of “The Warrior Code” and a TV personality, she remains a passionate grassroots activist. Her commitment to “protect American citizens and defend the Constitution” is a vow she carries long after the uniform has come off.

From Uniform to Unforgettable celebrates Veterans whose journeys deserve to be heard, honored and remembered. If you are a Veteran, or know a Veteran whose story should be featured, please submit (or nominate them) at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cmvveteranspotlight.