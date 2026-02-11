Atlanta Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Navy Veteran’s century-long journey celebrated at Trinka Davis Veterans Village

Nearly 100 family, friends and fellow residents gathered on Jan. 12, 2026, at Trinka Davis Veterans Village Community Living Center (CLC) to celebrate an extraordinary milestone—the 100th birthday of Navy Veteran Raleigh Durden, Jr. The celebration honored not only a century of life, but a lifetime defined by service, faith, hard work and love of family.

Born in 1926, in Adel, Ga., Durden’s journey from a small farm to becoming a centenarian Veteran has been marked by dedication and perseverance. That spirit was evident as loved ones came together to reflect on his many accomplishments and share stories spanning generations. He and his wife Nellie raised four children and he’s now the proud grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

During his service, Durden attained the rank of seaman. He worked closely with his ship’s captain, where he refined his culinary skills, an interest that began in his youth and stayed with him throughout his life. Following his military service, he continued his commitment to public service by working at the United States Postal Service for more than 35 years.

Dedication to service and community

The celebration also recognized Durden’s commitment to education and community. A 1950 graduate of Morris Brown College, he remained deeply connected to his alma mater and was a lifetime member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., proudly representing its values of brotherhood and service. His faith has been equally central to his life, reflected in decades of devoted service at Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Atlanta.

When asked about the secret to a long life, he credited his faith. “One of the most important things is reading the scriptures,” said Durden. Reflecting on reaching his 100th birthday, he added, “I thank God for allowing me to see this day. It’s truly a blessing to reach 100 years.”

Durden has resided at Trinka Davis Veteran Village CLC for more than 12 years and expressed deep appreciation for the staff. “They do a great job making this place feel like home,” he said.

Donna Wilson-Fant, social worker at the facility, a part of the Atlanta VA Health Care System, said Durden’s life and legacy reflected the enduring spirit of those who serve. “Mr. Durden’s journey stands as a testament to dedication, resilience and continued contribution well beyond military service,” she said. Wilson-Fant added, “It is an honor to serve not only Mr. Durden, but all the Veterans who call Trinka Davis Veteran Village CLC home. Our staff is committed to ensuring every Veteran is treated with dignity, respect and compassion.”