Early Voting Opens Feb. 17 in Texas Primary With Outsized Impact on State’s Future

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With early voting in the Texas primary election beginning February 17, March Matters , a nonpartisan, statewide network, encourages Texans to participate in what is often the most consequential election of the cycle. The candidates selected in March go on to make decisions that affect Texans’ everyday lives, from education and workforce development to water infrastructure, public safety, and affordability.“The primary election is one of the most important opportunities Texans have to shape the direction of our state,” said Marjorie Clifton, co-founder of March Matters. “In many districts, this election determines who will ultimately serve. When voters participate in the primary, they have real influence over leadership and policy.”In 2022, 146 of 150 Texas House races were effectively decided in March primary elections, not in November. Yet out of more than 17 million registered voters, just over 3 million Texans cast ballots in the primaries that year.“The primary is where Texans often have the greatest influence,” said Clifton. “In many races, a small number of voters determine who will lead millions. Participation in March gives voters a powerful voice in the direction of our state since the leaders chosen write laws, set budgets, and shape long-term priorities.”To make participation simple and accessible, March Matters provides nonpartisan education and ready-to-use communications toolkits for businesses, associations, nonprofits, and faith communities. The materials include clear, vetted voting information that organizations can share through email, social media, and internal communications to help Texans understand when and how to vote.March Matters is supported by a growing coalition of more than 250 organizations working together to strengthen civic participation in Texas.Early voting runs February 17 through February 28. Election Day is March 3.Texans can learn more about the primary election, access the March Matters Toolkit, and find ways to get involved at marchmatters.org. Official voting information is available at VoteTexas.gov.###About March MattersMarch Matters is a nonpartisan civic education and communications initiative focused on increasing voter participation in Texas primary elections. The campaign does not endorse candidates or take positions on issues. Learn more at marchmatters.org.

