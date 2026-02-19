300+ Organizations Mobilize as Early Voting Begins in High-Impact Texas Primaries

Marjorie Clifton Example of March Matters Materials

Business, faith, government and community leaders help Texans navigate redistricting, longer ballots and decisive March races

Texas primaries are critical to our state, but not easy to understand. Education matters for turnout. Voters deserve clear information so they understand how a primary works and why it matters.” — Marjorie Clifton

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early voting in Texas’ March primary election begins this week, and March Matters ( marchmatters.org ) is expanding its statewide civic education effort to help Texans navigate one of the most consequential primary cycles in recent years.Following congressional redistricting and continued population growth, voters may see new district lines, unfamiliar candidates and long ballots that include statewide offices, legislative seats and judicial races. In many districts, the March primary effectively determines who holds office.Yet participation in Texas primaries has historically lagged far behind November elections. In 2022, roughly 3 million Texans voted in the primary compared to more than 8 million in the general election later that year.“Texas primaries are critical to our state, but not easy to understand,” said Marjorie Clifton , co-founder of March Matters. “This year, education matters for turnout. Voters deserve clear, trustworthy information so they understand how a primary works and why it matters.”Why Education Matters in This CycleMarch Matters is focusing not only on encouraging participation, but on equipping organizations with nonpartisan tools to explain:* How Texas primaries work* Where and when to vote* What redistricting means for voters* How runoffs function“Trusted messengers exist everywhere,” Clifton said. “Workplaces, neighborhood groups, coffee shops, gyms, houses of worship and community organizations all play a role. When they share clear, accurate civic information, they reduce confusion and empower their communities to participate.”Statewide Civic InfrastructureIn a fast-growing state with one of the largest economies in the country, broad participation strengthens the stability and durability of the state. With redrawn district boundaries and competitive primaries in multiple areas, voters may encounter unfamiliar experiences.Strong civic infrastructure ensures that accurate, nonpartisan election information reaches voters through trusted community channels before confusion takes hold.Through March Matters, leaders across Texas are sharing practical, nonpartisan resources within their networks. The coalition now includes more than 300 partner organizations representing business, faith, education and community life, including the Texas Association of Business, Texas REALTORS, Texas Pipeline Association, Texas Impact, FaithWorks, the YMCA and the Girl Scouts.The coalition has set a long-term goal of increasing primary participation by 250,000 voters this year and by one million voters over the next decade.As early voting begins, partner organizations across Texas are directing voters to official sources, including county elections offices and the Texas Secretary of State, and sharing clear, practical information about how the primary process works.Nonpartisan information and a free communications toolkit are available at marchmatters.org. Examples of how these messages and materials are being used across Texas can be found at https://www.marchmatters.org/march-matters-in-action About March MattersMarch Matters is a nonpartisan civic education initiative dedicated to increasing participation in Texas primary elections. The coalition partners with businesses, faith communities, associations and civic organizations to provide clear, accurate information about how the primary process works. March Matters does not endorse candidates or take positions on public policy.Learn more at marchmatters.org.Media Contact:713-213-7297merrill@marchmatters.org

