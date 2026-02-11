BlackRidge & Co Hosts Prestigious Hispanic Prosperity Gala at Mar-a-Lago

BlackRidge & Co Hosts Hispanic Prosperity Gala 2026

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackRidge & Co, a global advisory firm , sponsored and co-hosted the successful Hispanic Prosperity Gala, which took place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The historic black-tie evening brought together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to advance American prosperity and strengthen strategic business and financial partnerships between the United States and Latin America.Sponsored by BlackRidge & Co, and co-hosted by BlackRidge CEO Michael Matthew, the sold out Hispanic Prosperity Gala marked a milestone celebration honoring 250 years of American prosperity and the vital contributions of Hispanic Americans to the nation’s economic future. The event was organized by Latino Wall Street and supports education, mentorship, and financial literacy programs designed to empower Hispanic entrepreneurs, investors, and families—while strengthening America’s economy.Distinguished attendees included presidents of countries, politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and sports legends. The evening’s entertainment featured Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winning musical artists.As a sponsor and co-host of the gala, BlackRidge & Co underscored its commitment to fostering meaningful economic collaboration across borders. The firm specializes in forging high-value connections between exceptional companies and capital sources that accelerate their vision. By combining decades of experience with an unparalleled global network of decision-makers, BlackRidge & Co creates opportunities often inaccessible through traditional channels.Through cultivated relationships with venture capital firms, private equity groups, ultra-high-net-worth investors, and private lenders, BlackRidge & Co delivers strategic introductions and develops robust business strategies—unlocking new markets, building enduring partnerships, and driving sustainable growth that creates lasting value for clients worldwide.About BlackRidge & Co BlackRidge & Co is a global advisory firm headquartered in Palm Beach, specializing in strategic advisory, capital introductions, and growth initiatives for visionary companies and leaders around the world. BlackRidge & Co has a growing international network with a combined AUM of $140 Billion.

