BlackRidge & Co CEO Michael Matthew Announces Network AUM of $140 Billion

BlackRidge & Co announces its investor network now represents $140 billion AUM

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackRidge & Co, a global advisory firm headquartered in Palm Beach , Florida, announced that its investor network now represents $140 billion in assets under management (AUM). A key driver of the firm’s expanding network has been CEO Michael Matthew, known in financial and corporate circles as “The Billion Dollar Connector.” His work connecting companies with institutional investors, financiers, and strategic partners across global markets has contributed to more than $1 billion in direct investment introductions.In 2025, the firm established its official headquarters in Palm Beach as the region continued its emergence as a growing financial center in the United States. In addition, BlackRidge & Co has launched offices in key economic areas including New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Hong Kong.The BlackRidge & Co leadership team has experience advising institutions including Rothschild Asset Management, Deutsche Bank, and ICBC Hong Kong. Through its relationship with Rothschild & Co, BlackRidge & Co has served as a point of contact for prominent investors and business leaders across Asia. These relationships have provided the firm with reach into Japanese, Korean, Philippine, and Chinese entrepreneurial sectors, financial institutions, and technology ecosystems. Companies seeking capital for growth and expansion retain BlackRidge & Co for advisory services. The firm works with clients to refine brand positioning, develop capital strategies, and structure partnership opportunities. BlackRidge & Co then makes strategic introductions to its vast network of institutional investors, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and private lenders.Matthew’s professional network includes business leaders and investors across the globe, including Sheikh Al Maktoum of Dubai, Larry Ellison, Sergey Brin, Richard Liu, Pony Ma, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, and Tadashi Yanai. His network includes more than 138 billionaires and more than 400 private equity and venture capital funds.Michael Matthew began his career in Las Vegas, where he held executive roles at the Bellagio, Wynn, and Encore. During that time, he served as a point of contact for global corporations including Google, Warner Bros., China Mobile, and Dubai World.His transition into finance expanded his involvement in global capital markets. Matthew was instrumental in advising two SPAC vehicles totaling $460 million, one of which later achieved a public valuation exceeding $2 billion. His work has included facilitating introductions between growth-stage companies and capital sources across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.In November 2025, during the American Business Forum in Miami, Matthew hosted the BlackRidge & Co Elite Investor Summit at the Kaseya Center. The summit coincided with the broader forum, which featured speakers including Jeff Bezos, Ken Griffin, and Eric Schmidt.In December 2025, the firm hosted an invitation-only dinner during Art Basel aboard the 348-foot $300 Million Lürssen superyacht Amadea. Attendees represented more than $200 billion in capital and included sovereign wealth managers, hedge fund leaders, and technology executives.In early 2026, Michael Matthew co-hosted the Hispanic Prosperity Gala at Mar-a-Lago. The sold-out event brought together more than 1,000 attendees including business leaders, investors, and policymakers, and focused on financial partnerships between the United States and Latin America.In February 2026, Matthew joined a select group of global innovators and financial leaders at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago. The invitation-only summit, hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, convened prominent figures at the intersection of emerging technology, digital finance, and global policy.Michael Matthew has also been involved in initiatives within various cultural sectors. Through support of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and gatherings held at the prestigious Opus Mansion in Beverly Hills, he has facilitated introductions between executives from Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and institutional investors.About BlackRidge & CoBlackRidge & Co is a global advisory firm headquartered in Palm Beach, with hubs in New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Hong Kong. The firm provides strategic advisory and capital introduction services, connecting companies with institutional investors, financiers, and lenders worldwide. Through its network and market experience, BlackRidge & Co helps clients unlock new opportunities , build strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.