Furniture Store in Los Angeles Tivoli Sectional inside Showroom Display inside LA Furniture Store

The comfort-led furniture brand introduces interactive tools that help modular sectional shoppers choose with confidence.

People aren’t buying a sofa for how it looks on day one—they’re buying it for the routines that happen on day ninety. We wanted the shopping experience to reflect that.” — Mario Capasa, Founder

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying a sofa online shouldn’t require 47 tabs, a tape measure spiral, and three rounds of second-guessing. Mario Capasa is leaning into that reality with a consumer-first approach built around the two things people considering a sectional tend to want most: a clearer way to choose the right setup, and a guided path to personalize it around how they live.Mario Capasa brings the most iconic sectional archetypes into one curated destination—so you can shop by the “type” you actually want, not scroll through endless generic sectionals. If you’ve been cross-shopping the modular logic people associate with a Lovesac setup, the cloud couch lounge feel often linked to Restoration Hardware, the design-forward pit energy of B&B Italia’s Tufty-Time, or the texture-led vibe of Vetsak cord velour, it’s all the same mission: find your archetype without shopping blind across a dozen brands.For anyone shopping online, that means less guesswork and fewer compromises: you can start with the silhouette you actually want, then narrow by the details that matter once you own it—stain- and spill-resistant materials, pet-friendly surfaces, and anti-sag durability built to hold its shape through repeated use. It’s a more direct way to shop for the best seating: choose your sofa archetype, then customize your own sectional around how you live—hosting, lounging, movie nights, or a layout that needs to evolve with you.On most e-commerce furniture sites, people start by browsing collection pages and comparing looks; here, the brand’s new shopping flow puts interactive tools upfront.The Sofa Quiz works like a fast matchmaker—a short, interactive questionnaire that gauges must-haves (aesthetics, behavior, comfort)—then routes people to the right type of setup, whether that means a sectional with chaise, a couch pit, a corner sectional, or a build that can start compact and expand later.For anyone narrowing options, the AR “View in Your Space” tool provides a real-scale preview right from your phone—to confirm dimensions and layout against the space and circulation.And when time is the constraint, the Sofa Expert is a one-on-one appointment—available in-person or virtually—that collapses the entire process into a single session. It’s designed for busy people who want a free, concierge-style way to shorten the entire research cycle: view fabrics and finishes live, compare favorites side-by-side, review configurations and sizing, and get questions answered before momentum fades.Instead of bouncing between tabs, screenshots, and half-decisions, a one-on-one session turns the “bookmarked sofa” into a clear, guided collaboration—one appointment, one expert, and a clean path to the right options, at no cost.To keep the purchase side straightforward, Mario Capasa also points customers toward the standard decision-makers that matter when you’re ordering a sectional online: buy now, pay later, fast delivery, and 30-day returns (plus warranty coverage).The bigger shift is what that process represents. Traditionally, furniture retail has trained consumers to shop backwards— starting with a look, then hoping the experience matches once it arrives. Mario Capasa flips the order into something closer to a modern buying standard: preference-led and interactive by default. It turns looking for a modular sectional from a scroll-heavy aesthetic decision into a guided selection model— one that makes space planning, comfort settings, and performance choices legible to everyday buyers.The brand’s interactive flow is built for that reality—so the decision starts with how you live, stays clear at every step, and settles exactly where you do. Workdays that stretch longer than planned. Movie nights that turn into sleep. Hosting that starts as drinks and ends with everyone posted up, shoes off, leaning in.Mario Capasa is betting on a simple truth: people aren’t shopping for “a sectional,” they’re shopping for the version of their life that happens on it.

